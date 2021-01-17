A year ago today, U.S. airports began screening for COVID — and 1st of many coronavirus stories appeared in the Daily News

January 17, 2021 | 7:00amFrom www.nydailynews.com
Gardiner Anderson
Just two weeks into the new year, America’s attention was largely focused on the impeachment trial of President Trump, the shooting of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran just days earlier and the Democratic presidential primaries. But one headline on the Daily News’ website that day marked the beginning of a horrific series of stories about a then-mysterious new virus. “3 U.S. airports, including JFK, to screen for virus from China,” read the headline.