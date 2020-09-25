Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5: Coming soon

The arrival of fall brings a lot of excitement for gamers, as big announcements for the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles are released one after another.

As we all set our sights on their respective launch dates this November, some specific details may still change between now and then, but here are the key facts you need to know as we gear up for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Though these consoles have been made available for preorder, they're already sold out at most retailers. We'll update the links in this piece as soon as they become available.

Xbox Consoles

Unlike previous releases, Microsoft will release a pair of Xbox consoles to mark the beginning of the next generation of gaming: the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Xbox fans ready to up their game should take the time to learn the differences between these two different versions before putting in their preorder.

For those who don't want to wait or who aren't as concerned with getting the latest release, the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console is currently available, and it allows for digital game downloads -- a big perk, especially while shipping is backed up due to COVID and the upcoming holidays.

Xbox Series X

With 12 teraflops of processing power backing its mammoth collection of backward-compatible games, the Xbox Series X will be the most powerful video game console on the planet, making this the best option for enjoying games at their best.

Some of its most exciting features include true 4K visuals, smooth gameplay up to 120 frames per second, realistically rendered lighting effects, and lightning-fast loading times via its integrated 1TB SSD. If you own a 4K display, a sound system capable of 3D spatial sound, and prefer to buy your games on discs, the Xbox Series X is for you.

Xbox Series S

Although it only packs 4 teraflops of power in comparison to the Xbox Series X, the all-digital Xbox Series S will still play every game available for the Series X, but for a much smaller up-front investment. Microsoft's smallest Xbox console to date is an excellent deal for Xbox fans who prefer to buy their games digitally to begin with and won't mind the lack of a disc drive and smaller 512GB SSD.

The launch lineup of new games for the Xbox Series X/S is not especially large, but highlights include "Gears Tactics," "Tetris Effect: Connected," "The Falconeer," and "Dirt 5." Even if these new titles fail to grab your attention, veteran Xbox owners will have access to their entire backlog of Xbox One games, alongside a huge collection of Xbox 360 and classic Xbox titles, many of which will benefit from additional optimization so they will load faster and look better on the pair of Xbox Series consoles.

Preorders for both Xbox Series consoles began on Sept. 22, and they will launch on Nov. 10, 2020. Retailers accepting preorders for the Xbox Series consoles include Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and the Microsoft Store, and stock is already selling quickly. At the date of publication, Amazon was already sold out of both Xbox preorders.

PlayStation 5

Not to be outdone, Sony will release its own pair of PlayStation 5 consoles on Nov. 12, and between the jaw-dropping visuals, extremely fast SSD, and lineup of launch titles, PlayStation fans have plenty to be excited for.

Both the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition have the exact same internal build, with the only notable difference is that the latter console lacks a disc drive, which should help make the decision between the two fairly easy for early adopters. Noteworthy specs of the PS5 include captivating ray tracing technology for producing realistic shadows and lighting effects, true 4K gaming, HDR and PSVR support, as well as the ability to enjoy your entire collection of PlayStation 4 games on the new PS5.

One of the biggest excuses to buy a PlayStation 5 on day one is to play some of the immersive new games launching alongside it, including Marvel's "Spider-Man: Miles Morales," "Sackboy: A Big Adventure," "Destruction AllStars," and a gorgeous next-generation remake of "Demon's Souls" -- especially since these games will only be available on PlayStation this November.

The PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition are respectively priced at $499.99 and $399.99, and will launch on Nov. 12, but unfortunately, many retailers opened preorders before the official preorder date of Sept. 17, making it fairly difficult to secure a PS5 at the time of writing. Sony has confirmed that it plans on producing more PS5 consoles available when compared to the number of PS4 consoles shipped to retailers during its launch in 2013, so if you do not have your own preorder locked in yet, there is still hope that your preferred retailers will have more in stock before November.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.