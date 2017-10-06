This World Food Day, Broadway Stars Lead “Dance for Hurricane Recovery” Event in NYC Supporting Food Relief for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean

NEW YORK — This World Food Day (Monday, October 16), Broadway stars including Monica Kapoor of “Mamma Mia” will lead hundreds of New Yorkers in an immersive dance workout called Garjana, a project of the nonprofit Food Tank.

One hundred percent of ticket revenue will fund hurricane relief efforts in the Caribbean through #GiveHealthy and the Feeding America Network, which are providing emergency assistance to Puerto Rico, and World Food Program USA, which is supporting emergency assistance in Dominica.

Garjana is a completely original, fully immersive dance workout led by Broadway stars—from casts of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Margaritaville,” “Aladdin,” “Memphis,” “Wicked,” and more—featuring all-original music by Toronto-based producer Douglas Romanow, whose credits include Justin Bieber and Tyga, spun by DJ Will Buck, whose credits range from Florence + The Machine to Method Man. Garjana has been selling out major venues in NYC as an “alternative happy hour.” The Broadway-led immersive dance and fitness experience has garnered media coverage from Billboard, Playbill Magazine, The New York Times, and more.

Tickets also include delicious snacks and healthy beverages provided by Great Performances as well as performances from NYC dance organizations representing styles from all over the world, including Dance in Tribeca, Learn Bhangra, NYC Bollywood Funk, Fit4Dance, and Broadway Bodies.

Garjana is a project of Food Tank, a grassroots organization focused on building a global community for safe, healthy, nourished eaters. Created by Food Tank chairman Bernard Pollack with Kevin Arbouet as its artistic director and Monica Kapoor as its choreographer, Garjana brings together the food movement with the music, dance, fitness, and performing arts communities.

This event also commemorates World Food Day, a global holiday celebrated each year on October 16 to mobilize worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger.

WHO

Broadway stars (including Monica Kapoor, Halle Morse, and Tony Gonzalez of “Mamma Mia”)

The Feeding America Network

#GiveHealthy

World Food Program USA

WHAT

“Dance for Hurricane Recovery” Event in NYC Supporting Food Relief for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean

WHERE

The Union Square Ballroom

27 Union Square West

New York, NY 10003

WHEN

World Food Day

Monday, October 16, 2017

5:30pm–7:00pm

Food Tank is a nonprofit building a global community for safe, healthy, nourished eaters. We aim to educate, inspire, advocate, and create change. We spotlight and support environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable ways of alleviating hunger, obesity, and poverty and create networks of people, organizations, and content to push for food system change.

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

#GiveHealthy is a movement to change how and what people donate. #GiveHealthy enables people to donate fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy food by making it easy, fun, social and environmentally friendly. We help ensure that the food you donate makes the biggest impact for people in need.There are lots of people and organizations doing great work to increase access to healthy food. #GiveHealthy is banding them together to achieve a measurable goal: that people donate more healthy food to food drives, so that people facing hunger have greater access to the nutrition they need to live active, healthy lives.

World Food Program USA supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme, the leading humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. By mobilizing individuals, lawmakers and businesses in the U.S. to advance the global movement to end hunger, we bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. To learn more, visit wfpusa.org.

