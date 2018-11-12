World Diabetes Day: The Food System and Human Health

Contributing Author: Emily Payne

November 14 is World Diabetes Day, a reminder of how deeply connected our global food system is with human health.

“We must link the health of people with the health of the planet, and we can only ensure long-term food security if our food systems don’t destroy the basis of food production,” says Alexander Müller, study leader for The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity for Agriculture & Food (TEEBAgriFood).

Food has become the main driver of human health costs. While almost one-third of all people are undernourished and 815 million people still go to bed hungry, close to 30 percent of all people are overweight or obese and close to 10 percent of all people are actually obese.

The World Health Organization estimates the direct costs of diabetes at more than US$827 billion per year, globally. Sugary foods are aggressively marketed throughout the world, especially to children. And multiple studies find that these marketing efforts are especially likely to reach children of color and low-income kids. Food policies impact global sugar consumption, as well, particularly in the younger generation.

“If we start with global dietary patterns, we know they are shifting towards the U.S. model of high meat and high calorie consumption, coupled with low fruit and vegetable consumption. With this shift, we are seeing increasing obesity and chronic diseases on the human side, and increased land and water degradation on the natural systems side,” says Dr. Michael Hamm, Founding Director of the Michigan State University Center for Regional Food Systems.

Food should nourish and nurture people, society, and the planet, but today’s food doesn’t. In order to fix our broken food system, we must first fix food metrics.

Wednesday, Food Tank’s Inaugural San Diego Summit will hold a panel entitled, “Accounting for the True Cost of Food: Practices and Policies to Improve Sustainability.” It will look at the cost of food from a systems perspective, inspired by TEEBAgriFood’s new framework that uses this holistic lens. Panelists will aim to shine light on the full range of impacts, both positive and negative, of the food value chain—from farm to fork to disposal.

And tune in on Wednesday, November 14 to the Food Tank San Diego Summit, available for free via live stream on both FoodTank.com and Food Tank’s Facebook page all day. We hope you join us in these incredibly important discussions, both today and throughout the year!

