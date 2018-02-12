Workday Lunches by Crafty Maggie

So if you've been following Seri's stories on the LMP Instagram, you've probably seen how much she loves to poke fun at my craft projects and creative lunches. I don't take it personally because I know she's just jealous ;) While she is sitting there scrounging up a bowl of cereal or some cheese and crackers, I'm walking back to my desk to eat a balanced meal with protein and veggies. Even in the photo above, Seri ordered a green smoothie in Miami which she knew she would never drink and hand right over to me, HAH! And I loved every sip of it. When it really comes down to it, I think I've just finally learned how to treat my body so I am at my most productive.

I exercise most mornings of the week and I try my best to eat healthy meals whenever I can. Of course, I also love to indulge like any normal person. I happen to be the only one in the office with a sweet tooth, so you can imagine who ends up eating all the leftover cupcakes after our photoshoots (oops!). For me, it's all about balance. Keeping up with my green veggies, lean proteins, and healthy carbs for MOST meals helps me stay nourished all day after a morning of working out. When I say most... I mean that! Besides the healthy recipes you'll see below, you'll also see last week's indulgent lunch choice.