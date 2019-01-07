Wonton Soup Recipe

Ingredients
- 4 cups Chicken Broth
- 4 tablespoons Soy Sauce
- 2 cloves Garlic, smashed
- 1 piece Fresh Ginger, 2 inches in size, peeled
- 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
- 3 cups Frozen Wonton
- 2 Green Onions, thinly sliced
- Fresh Cilantro
Directions
- In a large pot bring chicken broth, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add wontons to the broth and cook for 5-7 minutes until they float and are warmed through.
- Remove ginger and garlic and discard.
- Serve in bowls topped with green onions and fresh cilantro.
