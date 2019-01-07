  1. Home
Wonton Soup Recipe

 Erin S.

Wonton Soup Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 cups Chicken Broth
  • 4 tablespoons Soy Sauce
  • 2 cloves Garlic, smashed
  • 1 piece Fresh Ginger, 2 inches in size, peeled
  • 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
  • 3 cups Frozen Wonton
  • 2 Green Onions, thinly sliced
  • Fresh Cilantro

Directions

  1. In a large pot bring chicken broth, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  2. Add wontons to the broth and cook for 5-7 minutes until they float and are warmed through.
  3. Remove ginger and garlic and discard.
  4. Serve in bowls topped with green onions and fresh cilantro.

