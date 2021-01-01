Women’s down jackets and leather gloves

While the holidays may be drawing to a close, winter sure isn’t. Stay cozy by spending your holiday money on something that will bring you warmth for seasons to come: a snug down jacket and a pair of stylish leather gloves.

We’ve taken a fresh look at women’s down jacket trends to highlight new and classic styles that are worth spending your holiday money on. We’ve also pulled some of our favorite leather gloves to pair with these down jackets. Leather gloves exude elegance and class, and they’re versatile enough to wear with a number of winter coats, including your down jacket.

Here are picks for the best down jackets and leather gloves available now, and some information to help you pick the right combo for your winter needs.

Best down jackets for women

Columbia Women’s Hexbreaker Long Down Jacket: $82.66+ at Amazon

An excellent all-around down jacket from a well-respected name in the outerwear game. The Hexbreaker is made from an omni-heat reflective material that traps body heat. It contains 600-gram goose down filling, comes down to your knees, and includes a detachable hood.

Orolay Women’s Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood: $99.99+ at Amazon

This slim-fitting down jacket with faux fur trim has received rave reviews from buyers. It’s a popular outerwear seller on Amazon that includes a waist-cinching feature for a better fit and added warmth. The faux fur trim on the hood is detachable, and the jacket is available in four colors.

Patagonia Silent Down Jacket: $249 at Backcountry

The Silent Down Jacket from Patagonia takes a modern approach to the classic puffer look. Designed to keep you warm during everyday activities, this jacket has recycled 700-fill down and a stand-up collar to protect your neck from the elements. It closes with an easy-to-use zipper and snap buttons for a stylish look.

The North Face Arctic Down Parka: $298.95 at Backcountry

Not all down jackets have to be puffers. If you live in a climate where wind is a factor, a down jacket with a shell may be a good option. This model from The North Face has a waterproof shell that protects the wearer against wind, rain, and snow. It’s made with 550-fill down and has an adjustable and removable faux fur hood.

Best leather gloves for women

Isotoner Stretch Leather Touchscreen Gloves: $26.77+ at Amazon

These gloves offer a classic leather design from an ever-popular outerwear accessory brand. These gloves have a stretch fleece liner, and you can wear them while using your smartphone. They’re available in four colors.

Alepo Sheepskin Leather Gloves: $28.99 at Amazon

These affordable fleece-lined gloves cover more of the wrist area than most. The ribbed cuffs and elastic wristbands keep out cold air, while the touchscreen-compatible fingertips ensure that you won’t need to take your hands out of the gloves until you reach your destination. They’re also available in several colors, including rich jewel tones.

Charter Club Faux Fur-Cuff Leather Tech Gloves: $35.80 at Macy’s (was $89.50)

These elegant, faux fur cuffed gloves are a great option for those searching for a classic look at an affordable price. They come with a soft lining and touchscreen-compatible fingertips. They’re available in black and java.

Michael Kors Classic Leather Gloves: $39.99 at Macy’s (was $98)

These simple yet classic leather gloves from Michael by Micheal Kors have a delicate ruched detail where the gloves come in at the wrist below the palm. This model also has a pull tab to help pull on the without stretching the leather.

UGG Seamed Tech Glove: $169.95 at Backcountry

The only suede gloves on our list, this option from UGG offers the brand’s quintessential sheepskin lining. Although many sheepskin gloves can get bulky, these are slender with a sheepskin cuff. These gloves are also water-resistant and include a conductive palm patch so you can text without taking off your gloves.

Combining down jackets and leather gloves

While down jackets usually have a puffy, bulky look, they’re extremely lightweight because they use feathers for insulation. The down is so effective at keeping you warm that you don’t have to wear heavy layers beneath it, so you’re comfortable no matter how cold it gets.

A good down jacket can keep you comfortable and warm during winter outings, but purchasing a jacket that is durable and stylish enough to last you multiple years is an investment. When looking for the right jacket, you’ll have to consider how you intend to use it. Will you be wearing it while walking to work on cold winter mornings, while hiking and snowshoeing on the weekend, or just to get in and out of your car while running errands? You’ll want to find a jacket that’s comfortable to wear and designed for your needs.

Leather gloves are sophisticated and elegant, and given their lightweight, streamlined fit, they’re often the preferred alternative to bulky mittens or gloves. You’ll want to find a pair that fits your finger length and hand size while also matching nicely with your preferred winter jacket. A pair of black, brown, or tan gloves typically goes well with a variety of outerwear, including down jackets.

What to know before you buy a down jacket

Synthetic vs. natural down fill: Before you start shopping for a down jacket, decide whether you prefer synthetic or natural down fill. Synthetic fill is usually less expensive and doesn’t contain any feathers, so it’s a smart alternative if you have allergies. However, synthetic down jackets don’t tend to be as warm or durable as natural down.

Natural down jackets are typically quilted and filled with padding, usually goose or duck down. Despite their sometimes bulky look, these jackets are usually lightweight and incredibly warm. They can be pricey and can trigger allergies.

Fill weight: To determine how warm and heavy a down jacket is, manufacturers label them with a fill weight. You can find down jackets with fill weights between 300 and 800 grams, with a higher fill weight indicating a warmer, heavier jacket. Average-quality jackets generally have a fill weight of 500 to 600 grams, while high-quality styles range from 650 to 750 grams. The most expensive premium down jackets can have a fill weight of 800 grams or higher.

Style: It’s important to consider what length down jacket you prefer. Styles that hit at the waist or hip are usually sporty and work for activities that require movement, but they can expose you to drafts. Mid-thigh jackets are still effective for activities and keep you covered even when bending. If you want maximum warmth, look for a calf-length or full-length down jacket that provides more coverage for the lower body.

If you’re going to be out in particularly cold weather, look for a down jacket with a hood. Not only can it protect your head from the cold, it can also keep you dry during rain and snowstorms. Some hoods are even removable, so you can detach it when you don’t need it. Note the jacket’s cuffs as well — open cuffs can allow drafts to sneak in, so tapered cuffs may be a better option.

Weather resistance: Some down jackets contain a special lining of fleece or faux shearling to provide additional warmth and moisture protection, but it’s really a jacket’s shell material that you should pay attention to if you’re concerned about weather resistance. The majority are made of nylon or polyester and are typically water-resistant. If you live in a climate where wind is a factor, a down jacket with a wind-resistant shell may be a good option, but if you’re just looking for something to insulate you from the cold, a puffer is probably enough.

Cost: An inexpensive women’s down jacket usually goes for $60 to $100, but you can pay $100 to $200 for a longer, warmer style. The highest-quality jacket can go for as much as $400.

Fit: If you plan to wear layers or chunky sweaters under this jacket, make sure you have a little extra wiggle room in your jacket for layers.

What to know before you buy leather gloves

Fit: Finding the right pair of leather gloves boils down to finding a correctly fitted pair. Glove sizes are determined by the circumference of your hand around the palm. Women’s glove sizes range from extra small, which measures six inches, through to extra large, which measures 8.5 inches. The sizes in between these sizes increase in half-inch increments.

For some people, finding the correct glove length is a top priority. Wrist-length gloves only reach the wrist bone, while gauntlet-length gloves have longer cuffs that may reach halfway up the arm. It’s common for these styles to be worn folded down as well. Coat-length gloves are fairly popular and cover the lower quarter of the forearm.

Material: If you’ve worn a leather coat or shoes, you already know there’s more than one type of leather on the market. Types of leather commonly used for women’s gloves include cowhide leather, which is rather thick, so it’s seen in casual gloves with loose-fitting cuts. Deerskin is a highly durable leather best known for its rough and rugged appearance. Goatskin holds up to hard wear, and it’s most often seen in lower-priced gloves. Lambskin is buttery soft and flexible; sheepskin is soft, thin, and breaks in easily.

Style: Some leather gloves are designed with unique features that may appeal to you. One trending feature is touchscreen compatibility, which means you no longer need to remove your gloves to operate your smartphone or device. Certain leather gloves have linings for added warmth, which mostly include wool, cashmere, fleece, or Thinsulate. Other leather gloves place a high focus on fashion and feature stylish trims, embellishments, or exaggerated cuffs.

Cost: As far as pricing goes, affordable women’s leather gloves cost between $24 and $40. Mid-range gloves may feature premium leather and linings and run between $35 and $65. Designer leather gloves are typically made by high-end brands and run as high as $200.

