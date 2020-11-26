November 26, 2020 | 1:30pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Woman killed husband, then stabbed own vagina to claim self-defense: prosecutors
An Alabama woman charged in the 2019 killing of her husband stabbed her own vagina after the murder so she could falsely claim self-defense, prosecutors said this week. Linda Doyle, 66, was arrested Tuesday after a Baldwin County grand jury returned an indictment against her following a year-long, “thorough investigation” into the case, police said in a news release.