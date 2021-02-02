February 2, 2021 | 5:25pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Woman films herself pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend, posts video on Snapchat: prosecutors
DuPage County State's Attorney's Office
An Illinois woman is accused of pouring boiling water on her boyfriend and refusing to drive him to the hospital, a horrific incident that she proudly filmed and posted on Snapchat, prosecutors said Tuesday. Alexis Sykes, 22, recorded herself scalding the victim last month while he slept on the couch in an apartment they share in the Chicago suburb of Roselle, authorities said.