July 10, 2020 | 1:10pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Woman fatally shot 5-year-old daughter, tried blaming toddler son: cops
A Tennessee woman is accused of fatally shooting her 5-year-old daughter in the chest and then offering multiple conflicting stories to police, falsely telling them at one point that the killer was her toddler son, authorities said. Robin Howington, 37, also blamed the murder on a home invasion and then on the victim’s father before trying to implicate her 2-year-old son, according to police.