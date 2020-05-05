Woman arraigned in murder of Family Dollar worker who asked her to wear mask; 2 other suspects still at large

Police in Michigan are still searching for two suspects in the senseless killing of a Family Dollar security guard who was shot in the head after asking a shopper to put on a mask inside the store. The deranged customer, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm possession. Her son Ramonyea Bishop, who’s accused of firing the fatal gunshot, and husband, Larry Teague, remain at large.