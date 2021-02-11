  1. Home
Wisconsin prosecutor accused of having sex with defendants, recording encounters without their consent

February 11, 2021
Nelson Oliveira

A Wisconsin prosecutor is accused of having sex with at least two defendants and secretly recording the encounters after allegedly offering to be lenient on their criminal cases. Daniel Steffen, who serves as an assistant district attorney for Burnett County, will appear in court Monday to face his own criminal charges — three counts of representations depicting nudity, a Class 1 felony punishable by up more than three years in prison.