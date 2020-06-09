Wisconsin lawyer arrested twice in 2 days for attacking protesters, kicking cop in groin: police

An angry Wisconsin attorney was arrested twice over the weekend after spitting on a teenager during a peaceful march, shoving a college student who was writing protest messages on a sidewalk outside her home and kicking a police officer in the groin, authorities said. Stephanie Rapkin, 64, was first taken into custody Saturday night after she was caught on video earlier that day parking her car in the middle of a road in an apparent attempt to block an anti-racism rally in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood.