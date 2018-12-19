A Wintery Chic Holiday Party

It’s the season of entertaining, gift giving, good food, snowy days, and so much more. Those are just some of the reasons why December is such a magical month. It’s also the season of holiday parties! Which happens to be my favorite type of soiree.

A former client of ours came to us a few months ago looking to throw a chic holiday party and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity. They have a gorgeous home so our decor would act as accents to an already stunning venue for the party.