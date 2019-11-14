Winter coats that are worth your money

Winter is almost upon us, and it's time to make sure the whole family is prepared for chilly winds, biting cold, and the occasional snow day. We've scoured the internet to find the warmest, coziest, and most stylish jackets and coats for you and your family, so it'll be easy to gear up without the hassle of dragging the whole gang to the store.

We've listed our favorite jackets from the most affordable to the most expensive, so you can pick what's best for each family member.

For women

Band of Gypsies | Whole Lotta Love Fleece Jacket: $71.40

The teddy coat took off in popularity this year, and this cotton candy-colored fleece teddy is both trendy and cozy. Cuddle up with this fashionably cropped jacket, which will add a whimsical addition to your wardrobe that will help you beat the cold.

Mural | Long Open Front Coat: $99

If you're looking for a classic camel coat for winter but want something budget-friendly, consider this long open-front coat from Mural. We love that its thick material will keep you warm while its stylish silhouette and burnt camel color will complete your outfit.

Michael Kors | Asymmetrical Hooded Packable Down Puffer Coat: $99.99

The asymmetrical design of this coat lends it a decidedly modern look, and we love that it's a fresh take on a standard winter coat, making it both fashionable and functional. The cinched waist makes a usually bulky coat type look flattering.

Orolay | Thickened Down Jacket: $139.99 -- $149.99

This unique parka took over the internet last year, and it's still one of the most popular women's coats on Amazon this season. Women love this jacket for its figure-flattering shape and its ability to keep them warm. We love this parka as a less expensive option that doesn't skimp on style or quality.

Everlane | The ReNew Heavyweight Bomber: $158

There's a reason why everyone is talking about Everlane: Their apparel is sustainable, elegant, well-made, and reasonably priced. This bomber is made of 100% recycled material and designed to keep you comfortable in cold temperatures.

Cole Haan | Hooded Down Maxi Puffer Coat: $174.99

If you're looking for a nearly floor-length coat to keep you warm from head to toes, this coat from Cole Haan will look good doing it. You can choose from four attractive colors to complement your winter wardrobe and rest assured you'll stay cozy no matter how low the temperatures go.

Everlane | The ReNew Military Parka: $198

While puffer-style jackets are undeniably warm, you may be looking for something with a bit less puff; this jacket is that. It offers the warmth of a puffer but is more streamlined, and it looks good with pretty much any outfit.

Milly | Tricot Faux-Fur Short Jacket: $237

This fluffy navy blue faux lamb fur jacket is a more sophisticated version of the super cozy teddy bear jacket. We like the versatility the crop fit brings to this trendy jacket style, and the faux fur is super soft to keep you cozy even on cold days.

Everlane | The Italian ReWool Overcoat: $298

This elegant overcoat is made of recycled wool. It's chic and it keeps the cold out; the double-breasted front adds warmth. Simple details like the notched collar and front flap pockets will make this coat your go-to this winter.

Mackage | Elodie Double Breasted Wool Coat: $790

Few pieces can match the perennial appeal of the classic camel-colored wool coat. Whether you're searching for something to wear to work or something for special events, this double-breasted wool coat by Mackage instantly upgrades the rest of your look. We think this timeless coat is well worth the investment.

Canada Goose | Shelburne Coyote Fur-Trim Down Parka: $995

Everyone and anyone who's up-to-date on fashion trends will be wearing Canada Goose this winter. These coats have taken off in popularity; they're effective at keeping out the chill -- as any worthwhile coat should be -- and the brand's patch on the shoulder will let everyone know that you know fashion.

Burberry | Tything Long Quilted Trench Coat: $990

Burberry is a brand that carries its own weight in the world of fashion. This coat is attractive, as you'd expect anything with the Burberry name (and price tag) to be. It's a splurge, but we love the quilted design on this luxury trench coat.

Moncler | Khloe Fox Fur-Trim Puffer Coat: $2,290

If you're looking to splurge on a winter coat that looks great and keeps you warm, we'd suggest the Khloe Fox Fur-Trim Puffer Coat from Moncler. This knee-length puffer has a beautiful silhouette that is flattering rather than bulky like so many other puffers, and it will keep you warm from neck to knees.

For men

Calvin Klein | Men's Faux Leather Bomber Jacket: $89.99

A leather bomber jacket is a timeless look and this faux leather option from Calvin Klein offers attractive, modern tailoring that updates a classic. This handsome coat comes in brown or black, so you can pick what fits best with your wardrobe. For colder climates, this would make a great layering jacket underneath a bulkier coat.

Tommy Hilfiger | Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket: $135

Tommy Hilfiger is a reliable men's brand, and their quilted puffer jacket lives up to the quality construction and clean look that you'd expect from the name. The coat is wind- and water-resistant, and the attached hood is made from super-soft microfleece.

Adidas | BB Snowbreaker Jacket: $150

This bold color block jacket makes a statement and is ideal for those who live in wetter winter climates because it's fully waterproof. It's an homage to the athleisure fashion movement and it takes style from the ski slopes and turns them into everyday streetwear.

Everlane | The Re:Down Reversible Puffer: $178

We can't decide what we love more about this puffer jacket: the fact that it's reversible, or the fact that it's sustainably made from recycled plastic bottles. This is basically two jackets in one, and both of them are simple and attractive -- just like everything from Everlane.

Everlane | The ReNew Long Parka: $198

Also made from recycled plastic bottles, this men's parka has a long, relaxed fit so it'll keep you warm without feeling restrictive or tight. The oversized cargo pockets provide plenty of space to easily store your phone, wallet, and other essentials, and the detachable hood is a convenient option for especially chilly days.

Patagonia | Nano Puff Water Resistant Jacket: $199

If you're looking for a versatile jacket that will keep the elements at bay, this is it. We love that the Nano Puff is adaptable to a variety of climates and that it's light enough to throw in your bag just in case you might need it. The jacket comes in a design for both men and women as well as in a variety of color options.

Barbour | 'Powell' Regular Fit Quilted Jacket: $300

If you're in the market for a quilted men's jacket, this version from Barbour is an excellent choice. Lined with soft fleece for warmth and comfort, this jacket has a sleek shape that will flatter a variety of body shapes. Plus, it comes in attractive color options of black, navy, or olive.

Canada Goose | Langford Coyote Fur-Trim Down Parka: $995

If you're planning on spending any time outdoors this winter, consider this parka by Canada Goose. Regarded as one of the warmest outerwear companies around, Canada Goose designed this coat with rib-knit cuffs to keep the cold and snow out and the warmth in. It's a splurge, but being in style will cost you.

Norwegian Wool | Herringbone Wool & Cashmere Down Three-Quarter Length Coat: $1,595

We like this classic herringbone three-quarter length men's coat for someone who's looking to make a statement. This piece of luxury outerwear was specially designed to be windproof, waterproof, and ultra-warm. If you're looking for an investment wardrobe piece you'll wear year after year, this coat by Norwegian Wool is a great option for you.

For kids

Amazon Essentials | Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket for Girls and Boys: $35

We love these boys' and girls' jackets from Amazon Essentials. Each style is available in a variety of fun, kid-friendly colors, including ombre pink and camo print. And at $35.50 you'll love this easy to pack, lightweight jacket that'll be easy to bring along for when your kids start to complain of the cold.

Michael Kors | Big Girls Shiny Puffer Jacket: $75

Michael Kors isn't just for adults! Deck out your tiny coat-wearer in this shiny Michael Kors puffer. The pink zipper and lining add a fun and femme pop of color that little girls will love, and this coat will keep them protected from the elements.

Carhartt | Boys Active Taffeta Quilt Lined Jacket: $46.99 - $90.99

This Carhartt jacket is built to withstand the wear and tear of rowdy kids. We love this coat because it's durable enough to outlast multiple growing kids, making it a solid hand-me-down to pass to younger siblings or to other families. And what parent doesn't love investing in a jacket with real hand-me-down potential?

Adidas | Winter Jacket 18: $90

While this junior jacket was designed specifically for soccer, it provides great coverage in any context. It's both quilted and padded for extra warmth and comfort, and the straight fit is understated and simple.

Janie and Jack | Little Girl & Girl's Faux Fur Boucle Coat: $99

We think any girl would feel special in this sweet boucle coat. We especially love the back bow and the way this coat drapes well over dresses. It would be the perfect coat to wear to a showing of the Nutcracker this winter, or for any other semi-formal family outing.

The North Face | McMurdo Waterproof 550 Fill Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim: $250

When it comes to warmth, the North Face knows what it's doing. We love this down parka for boys that will keep your kid warm throughout recess or on family outings. It's waterproof and breathable, so it'll keep up with him in any conditions, and the faux fur hood is removable, making it a versatile coat for any occasion.

