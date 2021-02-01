Keep kids warm in winter

Keeping your kids warm in cold winter weather isn’t easy. Even if you find a comfy, insulated winter jacket, the chill can still find its way to their skin if it’s not fully covered.

When you’re sending your kids out into cold, snowy weather, you want to make sure they have all the necessary winter accessories to pair with the jacket. These pieces provide warmth and insulation for areas of the body that a jacket usually doesn’t cover, so there’s no part of your child that isn’t protected against the cold.

Essential winter accessories for kids include everything from winter hats to cozy mittens to durable snow boots. The key to keeping your children warm and safe in cold weather is choosing accessories made of the right materials — and in fun colors and patterns your kids will love.

We’ve collected some handy tips to help you find the best winter accessories for your kids. We’ve also included some specific product recommendations for even easier shopping, including one of our favorite winter hats for kids from Nike, which provides plenty of warmth but is still soft and comfortable enough that your children won’t complain about wearing it.

How to choose winter accessories for kids

Best materials for winter accessories

The material or fabric that a clothing item is made of is always important, but it’s essential with kids, who can be fussy about wearing anything uncomfortable or itchy.

For winter accessories, fleece is one of the most commonly used materials for winter hats and scarves because it’s incredibly warm and soft. It’s not waterproof, though, so it’s typically only suitable for glove, mitten, and boot liners. Knit fabrics like acrylic and cotton are also used for hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves, but they’re not as warm as fleece. You can also find wool hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves.

If you want waterproof winter accessories for your kids, look for items made of synthetic materials like nylon or polyester. They’re durable and will keep hands warm and dry, no matter how many snowballs they throw.

What winter accessories will my kids need?

With certain winter accessories, you have to make sure you choose the right type for your kids.

When it comes to boots, you can choose from winter boots, which are designed primarily to keep the feet warm but often aren’t waterproof, and snow boots, which are not only insulated but are equipped with waterproof materials and improved traction for walking in snow and on ice.

With kids, snow boots are typically the better option because you don’t have to worry about your children slipping and sliding on the ice or coming home with wet socks.

If you’re shopping for earmuffs, you want to choose either over the head or behind the head styles. Over the head styles usually work best for younger kids, while behind the head earmuffs work well for older kids who are more active.

Kids’ scarves typically come in two main styles: a traditional style and an infinity style. Traditional scarves work just fine for kids, though they can sometimes have trouble winding it around their necks just right. Infinity scarves are a circle of fabric, so there are no dangling ends to get in the way when kids are playing.

Winter accessories that are easy to get on for kids

When you’re choosing winter accessories for your kids, you want to make sure that they’re easy to use in case you’re not around to help them get dressed for the cold or they need to make adjustments on the fly.

This is the most important for kids’ winter boots. Look for pairs that feature easy-to-fasten closures that little fingers can do and undo themselves.

Adjustable winter accessories for kids

Many winter accessories, including boots, gloves, mittens, and earmuffs, offer some degree of adjustability for added comfort or to allow them to grow with your kids. Snow boots usually come with an adjustable cord with a toggle at the top, so you can tighten them to keep the snow and cold out.

Some gloves and mittens also have an elastic cord at the wrist to make them airtight. Earmuffs usually have an adjustable headband, too, which allows them to fit toddlers up to teens.

Colorful winter accessories for kids

If you’re tired of fighting with your children about putting on their hat and gloves when they go out in the snow, it helps to find winter accessories in fun bold colors or graphic prints that they’ll want to wear. Hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves generally offer the most color options, so you can find everything from basic black that matches any jacket to bold hot pink and bright purple for more color.

If your child has a solid-colored winter jacket, you may want to look for winter accessories in an exciting print, such as stripes, polka dots, or camo. You can also find plenty of kids’ winter accessories with cartoon character graphics and sports team logos, so you can tailor your children’s winter gear to their interests.

Cost of winter accessories for kids

You’ll usually pay anywhere between $5 and $60 for kids’ winter accessories. Kids’ winter boots are typically the priciest, averaging about $30 to $60. You can often find quality winter hats for $5 to $15, gloves or mittens for $7 to $16, scarves for $10 to $20, and earmuffs for $14 to $24.

Best winter accessories for kids of 2021

Best winter hats for kids

Best of the best: Nike Swoosh Beanie and Gloves Set

Our take: This beanie-style hat is thick enough to keep kids warm all winter long and even comes with a pair of matching gloves.

What we like: Made of a soft, comfy acrylic fabric. Thick enough to provide plenty of warmth. Comes in seven different color options that all feature the Nike logo.

What we dislike: Gloves run a little small.

Best bang for your buck: Carhartt Youth Acrylic Watch Hat

Our take: A budget-friendly hat that’s stretchy and comfortable enough to keep kids warm.

What we like: Made of soft acrylic. Features a stretchable rib-knit that’s incredibly comfortable. Available in several fun, bright colors.

What we dislike: Requires hand washing.

Best kids’ snow boots

Best of the best: Kamik Waterbug 5 Cold Weather Boot

Our take: These durable and rugged boots that are perfect for the coldest winter weather and easy enough for kids to fasten themselves.

What we like: Features excellent insulation keep feet warm even in below zero temperatures. Velcro straps are easy for kids to use. Work very well to keep feet warm and dry.

What we dislike: Can run somewhat small, so you have to measure your kids’ feet carefully.

Best bang for your buck: Northside Frosty Winter Snow Boot

Our take: A top-notch boot for keeping kids’ feet warm even in extreme winter weather.

What we like: Features a deep tread for traction on ice and snow. Velcro strap allows kids to put on and take off themselves. Available in several colors.

What we dislike: Seams aren’t as durable as those on more expensive boots.

Best kids’ winter gloves

Best of the best: Andorra Kids’ Two-Tone Geometric Ski Gloves

Our take: A durable pair of winter gloves that offer a waterproof design and plenty of warmth, helping them stand out from the competition.

What we like: Feature a fully waterproof exterior and soft insulated liner. Drawstring wrists make it easy to keep out the chill. Thick enough to keep kids’ hands warm even when playing in the snow.

What we dislike: Hands tend to sweat frequently.

Best bang for your buck: LETHMIK Kids’ Winter Wool-Lined Knit Gloves

Our take: Great-looking gloves that work well for some outdoor play in the winter but aren’t suitable for extreme temperatures.

What we like: Offer a fashionable look while still being extremely comfortable. Features an eye-catching snowflake design. Made of acrylic and lined with wool.

What we dislike: Gloves aren’t waterproof, and touchscreen fingers don’t work on all screens.

Best mittens for kids

Best of the best: Hestra Gauntlet Junior Mittens

Our take: Durable, water-resistant mittens that are perfect for winter sports and snow play.

What we like: Made of rugged polyester that holds up well to regular wear. Feature a waterproof, wind-resistant design that’s still comfortable. Warm and cozy.

What we dislike: Are on the pricier end of the spectrum.

Best bang for your buck: N’Ice Caps Winter Converter Mittens

Our take: A comfy pair of mittens that convert to fingerless gloves, making them excellent for everyday wear.

What we like: Feature soft, warm fleece polyester. Have converted flaps that allow you to turn the mittens into fingerless gloves. Wrists are elasticized for a secure fit.

What we dislike: Run somewhat small.

Best kids’ earmuffs

Best of the best: Simplicity Soft Plush Foldable Rabbit Ear Muffs

Our take: Large, comfy earmuffs that are incredibly cute but also super warm. Can grow well with small children.

What we like: Features a sweet bunny design. Earmuffs are extra thick to provide plenty of warmth. Despite their size, they still feel lightweight.

What we dislike: Larger than might be expected.

Best bang for your buck: N’Ice Caps Girls Currier and Ives Winter Print Adjustable Pile Ear Muff

Our take: Comfortable, adjustable earmuffs in a fun pink design.

What we like: Design allows them to stay in place even on curly hair. Can fit across a wide range of ages. Features a lovely multi-color jacquard print on the exterior.

What we dislike: Tag is sewn into the earmuff, so it usually has to be removed for comfortable wear.

