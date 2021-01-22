Best accessories for cold weather

Once you've got your main winter wardrobe sorted out, featuring coats, warm pants, waterproofs, and so on, it's time to buy your winter accessories. You can find all kinds of winter accessories for adults, and choosing the right ones can mean the difference between freezing all winter and being toasty warm.

We've included 10 of our top winter accessories for adults for you to consider. The Ralph Lauren Polo Thermal Beanie is one of our favorite hats for its excellent protection from the cold. Plus, it's made from all-natural materials.

Types of winter accessories

The first factor to consider is what types of winter accessories you require. Maybe you already have some accessories in mind, or perhaps you're still deciding.

Warm winter hats are an accessory we'd recommend for everyone. Even if you don't think you're a hat person, we're sure you'll find one you like. Hats do a great job of keeping in heat you'd usually lose through your head and make you feel significantly warmer on a cold day.

Gloves are also a must to keep your hands warm, especially when working with your hands or spending a large chunk of time outdoors. Many gloves sold today have a special coating on the fingers so you can use your phone and other touchscreen devices while wearing them.

If your feet always feel cold in the winter, buy yourself a quality pair of thermal socks. The warmer the better for winter hikes and when wearing unlined rain boots.

A quality scarf will not only keep your neck warm, but it can also be a stylish accessory that adds a touch of flair to your outfit. Don't be afraid to go bold with your scarf, especially if you tend to stick to muted colors for the rest of your outfit.

Earmuffs are a little much for some, but they can stop the biting cold from attacking your ears, particularly on frosty days or days with cold winds. You can find some subtle earmuff designs if huge, fluffy ones aren't your style.

Thermal properties

Thermal accessories are made from materials that make you feel warm when it's cold but have breathable or wicking properties so you don't overheat in warmer conditions. These are great if you regularly alternate between indoors and outdoors at work or during leisure activities.

Design

Winter accessories for adults come in a huge range of colors, prints, and styles, from classic to trendy to bold to understated. You know your personal style and your likes and dislikes, so you'll need to shop around to find items you love.

Winter accessory prices

You can spend a lot or a little on winter accessories for adults. Expect to pay anywhere from less than $10 to well over $300.

Best winter accessories for adults of 2021

Hats

Best of the best: Ralph Lauren Polo Thermal Beanie

Our take: This stylish 100% cotton beanie is available in a range of solid colors.

What we like: From a top brand with a subtle logo on the hat's cuff. Excellent thermal properties. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Could be a little thicker.

Best bang for your buck: Adidas Hawthorn Fold Beanie

Our take: A stylish yet affordable beanie to see wearers through the winter.

What we like: Available in four colors. Attractive ribbed knit design. Comfortable to wear.

What we dislike: A little small for larger heads.

Scarves

Best of the best: Tommy Hilfiger Knit Scarf

Our take: A subtle winter scarf with the classic Tommy Hilfiger global stripe.

What we like: The tight knit is warm and doesn't let in wind. Goes with most outfits. Flag detail.

What we dislike: Design too simple for some.

Best bang for your buck: Topshop Monochrome Plaid Scarf

Our take: This black, gray, and white plaid scarf is stylish at a reasonable price.

What we like: Long enough to wear in a range of configurations. Lightweight yet warm. Feels soft.

What we dislike: The fringe can unravel over time.

Gloves

Best of the best: The North Face Fleece Etip Gloves

Our take: These super cozy fleece gloves are suitable for all kinds of outdoor pursuits.

What we like: Choice of two colors and four sizes. Allows you to use touchscreens with all five fingers. Grip on palm. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Some buyers find these gloves run small.

Best bang for your buck: Cuddl Duds Long Fleece Tech Gloves

Our take: Affordable yet warm gloves that are longer than average to prevent wind coming through between your gloves and sleeves.

What we like: Available in seven colors. Touchscreen compatible on thumb and index finger.

What we dislike: Hand-wash only.

Earmuffs

Best of the best: Degrees Discovery Ear Warmers

Our take: These earmuffs keep your ears cozy and aren't fluffy or overly conspicuous.

What we like: Made from recycled materials. Adjustable fit. Behind the head design for easier wear.

What we dislike: Some buyers with narrower face shapes find them too large.

Best bang for your buck: Brook + Bay Earmuffs

Our take: Highly affordable earmuffs with a simple and subtle behind the head design.

What we like: Soft and cozy lining. Non-slip. Full ear coverage. Comfortable to wear.

What we dislike: On the small side.

Thermal socks

Best of the best: Heat Holders Original Block Twist Thermal Socks

Our take: Some of the warmest socks on the market. These are ideal for people who work outdoors or go on long winter hikes.

What we like: Made using advanced insulating technology. Wicks away moisture. Soft to the touch.

What we dislike: Air-dry only.

Best bang for your buck: Columbia Midweight Thermal Socks

Our take: A reasonably priced two-pack of midweight thermal socks for days when it's cold, but not freezing.

What we like: Choice of five colors. Comfortable to wear. Machine washable. Ribbed cuff. Warm, but not too hot.

What we dislike: Not tight enough for some, leading to slippage.

