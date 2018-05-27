Winners of Grow Ahead’s 2018 Scholarship Announced

Portland, Oregon based crowdfunding platform, Grow Ahead, has announced the 2018 winners of their Agroecology and Regenerative Organic Agriculture Scholarship.
The Agroecology and Regenerative Organic Agriculture scholarship provides women farmers from Africa, Asia, or Latin America with the opportunity to gain further knowledge and experiences to support their farming communities through climate-resilient agroecology projects.
Grow Ahead raises resources for farmer-led agroecology projects by collaborating with local, organic, and fair trade farmer cooperatives around the world. The projects include farmer-to-farmer trainings, scholarships, climate change resilience loans, and tree plantings.
“According to the United Nations (U.N.), small-scale farmers feed 80 percent of the developing world’s population, and the majority of these farmers and farm workers are women,” says Ryan Zinn, Director of Grow Ahead. “[Women] have access [to] less resources than their male counterparts. Closing this gender gap can improve the lives of women and their families.”
The winners of the scholarship receive a US$2,500 crowdfunding campaign. The funds raised will be spent on further leadership development and agroecology, including the fields of agroforestry, biochar, compost, holistic management, conservation tillage, pasture cropping, silvopasture, permaculture, and other climate-resilient practices.”
The winners of the 2018 Agroecology and Regenerative Organic Agriculture Scholarship are:
