July 25, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Winery and waterfall-packed Watkins Glen lures roadtrippers as coronavirus makes staycations more attractive
The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up summer vacations as confined planes are turning travelers off and staycations and road trips to rural areas have suddenly become a lot more alluring. A recent study found that 60% of New Yorkers report they’re more likely to vacation in their own state this summer to avoid flying and slash their chances of catching COVID-19.