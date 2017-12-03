Win a Trip to Alaska with Planet Forward

Planet Forward, in partnership with the eco-tourism company Lindblad Expeditions, is accepting applications for its fourth annual Storyfest Award. The six college students with the best environmental stories will win a trip aboard the National Geographic Sea Lion to explore the Alaskan Inside Passage in June 2018.

“This is a profound and exhilarating opportunity to experience some of Alaska’s astonishing treasures and ecosystems and tell stories in ways that can convey information and inspire,” says Frank Sesno, Founder, Planet Forward. “We will see how discovery and story connect.”

This year’s contest theme is “Move the Planet Forward” and entries should focus on ideas and innovations in the areas of food, energy, water, biodiversity, and how to build the future. Stories can be conveyed through audio, visual, video, text, or a combination. The winners will have the best storytelling, creative execution, and substance, and make complex issues or ideas accessible. Accompanying the winners on the expedition will be Frank Sesno, the founder of Planet Forward, a team of five naturalists, and an expedition leader.

“Travel provides a broader understanding of not only the region being explored, but the issues that impact the environment,” says Sven Lindblad, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. “We are delighted that these remarkable students will voyage with us and share their stories as informed stewards of the planet.”

Applications will be accepted now through March 2, 2018. Grand prize winners will be announced at the 2018 Planet Forward Summit in Washington, D.C. on April 5-6, 2018.

