November 19, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Why New York’s liquor stores and dry cleaners stayed open at COVID-19′s peak: Andrew Cuomo explains pandemic policies in ‘American Crisis’
Gov. Cuomo wants to show you the challenges of directing the state’s fight against a pandemic that has so far killed more than 34,000 New Yorkers and put the rest of us in face masks. “Closing down is not a press release; it’s the most complex government policy we have ever instituted," he writes in his new book, 'American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.'