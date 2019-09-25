Why it's worth splurging on a KitchenAid mixer

KitchenAid stand mixers have been a kitchen staple for decades; likely, you first saw one of these substantial appliances in your grandparents' or parents' home. If you enjoy cooking or baking, you've likely considered purchasing one for yourself.

For most, the discussion breaks down around the price point. It's expensive, so how do you know if it's worth it?

After talking to an enthusiastic home chef who invested in a KitchenAid and fell in love with it and trying one out for ourselves, we're totally convinced: these mixers are worth it. So much so, that several team members bought one of their own after testing.

(If you're ready to buy, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is currently discounted $150, making it just $349.99 -- an unbeatable price for a professional-grade KitchenAid mixer.)

What's special about KitchenAid mixers?

Not to be too on-the-nose, but a KitchenAid mixer truly is a kitchen aid. It's like having another set of hands -- hands that can beat 15 eggs at once into airy perfection or knead tough dough without breaking a sweat.

A KitchenAid allows you to automate part of your process, whether that process is baking, juicing, preparing ice cream, pasta making, grinding meat, or any of the many other things you can do with a KitchenAid and its attachments.

This is ideal if you want to have 15 friends over for brunch or if you love to bake or cook but want to streamline the operation (and cut down on the manual labor required).

The difference between models

You might be wondering which KitchenAid model is right for you; here's the breakdown:

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head: This is the mid-sized, mid-priced KitchenAid and our personal favorite. It still contains enough capacity for those who like to entertain, it comes in almost any color you can imagine, and it's sturdy yet doesn't occupy too much counter space.

KitchenAid 7-Quart Pro Line: This is the top-of-the-line KitchenAid model and worth the investment if this is a tool you plan to use most days of the week or if you cook for large numbers of people frequently.

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic: Though this is among the smaller options, it still offers the power you expect of a KitchenAid. We think this model is ideal for those will less counter space or those who only cook for themselves or a small family.

What makes them better than the competition?

It's not fair to put a hand mixer up against a KitchenAid; it's really no contest.

When comparing to other stand mixers, however, the KitchenAid separates itself by its sheer power, long-lasting durability, multitude of functions, and its sleek, attractive design. Because you can choose from a variety of colors, this can be a useful tool that also accents your kitchen's aesthetic.

Why it's worth the investment

According to our expert, your KitchenAid mixer will likely outlive you; that is to say, when you invest in one of these mixers, it's a one-time cost for a tool that will last for years to come. If you opt for a more inexpensive brand, you might find yourself replacing it within a few years, meaning you won't have actually saved money.

Not only that, but with the proper attachments, your KitchenAid can perform a huge variety of tasks in the kitchen. This is a multi-functional, powerful tool for any home chef.

Things you can make with a KitchenAid include:

Dough of any kind

Fresh pasta (an absolute favorite)

Ground meat and meatballs

Ice cream

Egg-based dishes

Mashed potatoes

Whipped cream and frosting

Meringue

(If you want to get the most affordable model, we suggest the 4.5-quart model that's marked down to $199.99 right now.)

