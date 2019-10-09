Why I'll never abandon my Nutribullet

A high-powered blender is a must if you like making smoothies at home. A blender that can handle frozen fruit, nuts, ice -- anything you want to put in it -- without getting overheated or requiring a wipedown of the blades every 30 seconds is essential.

That's why I swear by my Nutribullet. I don't have a lot of cabinet space at home and I travel frequently -- including a yearlong stint in Colombia -- so I wanted something I could easily bring with me but didn't want to compromise on capacity.

If you're ready to bite the bullet: The Nutribullet 12-Piece 600-Watt Blender is currently discounted 17% -- and $49.88 is much lower than you'll pay for blenders of comparable capacity. And if you're looking for an even more powerful option, the NutriBullet Rx has a 1,700-watt motor and is just $149.99.

Here's the breakdown: First of all, the Nutribullet is the ideal size to make smoothies for one person. Since I purchased the appliance for personal use, there was no need to get anything larger, and a bigger blender would just mean more cleanup. It stows easily in the cabinet or in a suitcase.

But it doesn't sacrifice power, despite its compact size. The motor is still powerful enough to blend whatever I put in it. I occasionally have to add more liquid or stir manually if I'm making something especially thick, but overall, I've been very pleased with the machine's performance.

In fact, it's powerful enough to make more than just smoothies. I've used it to blend recipes as thick as homemade hummus, romesco, soups, and more; for me, it almost doubles as a food processor (which is great, because I don't have the cabinet space to buy a real one).

Finally, my Nutribullet has survived a lot. Flying overseas, moving across the country, frequent weekend getaways, and daily use. Through it all, the motor has continued to work just as well as when I first bought it. I have cracked a few of the blender cup attachments, but you can easily get replacement cups and blades from Amazon.

Other noteworthy blenders: If you're not sold on the Nutribullet, here are some other blenders that BestReviews has tried and loved.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: This is undoubtedly the best blender on the market. If I had the cabinet space and the budget to invest in a Vitamix, I absolutely would; they set the standard for powerful blending. Though this hefty machine isn't portable, it's great for the home chef who wants to blend with zero hassle.

Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender: This sizable model can handle a much larger capacity than the Nutribullet. It's significantly more affordable than a Vitamix, and although I didn't love it quite as much (it's too large for my needs and cleanup is a bit complicated), it's a solid option at a mid-range price point.

Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender: This is the updated version of the blender my parents have had since I was a kid, and although it isn't a high-power machine by any means, it gets the job done and is extremely affordable (and durable). I always loved that the blender jar was made of glass, too.

