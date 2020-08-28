August 28, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
‘Why did they shoot my daddy in the back?’ Jacob Blake’s 8-year-old son asked grandfather after shooting
One of the three kids who were in the car when Jacob Blake got shot in Wisconsin this week is struggling to understand why police used lethal force against their dad, the children’s grandfather said in an interview Friday. “Papa, why did they shoot my daddy in the back?” the 8-year-old boy recently asked Jacob Blake Sr., the tearful grandfather told CNN.