Why dermatologists say you should wear sunscreen every day

Exposure to the sun is vital to your overall health and wellbeing. Soaking up those rays can ward off depression, strengthen your bones, and even help regulate your blood pressure.

The good news is, it doesn't matter what season it is or what the weather is like, vitamin D-giving ultraviolet rays are abundant.

Yet, as we all know, too much bare exposure to the sun can increase the risk of skin cancer and cause early skin aging. The bad news is, it doesn't matter what season it is or what the weather is like, those harmful ultraviolet rays are abundant.

But do you really need to wear sunscreen on cloudy or cold days? We asked dermatologist Katie Manno, MD, working for the Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute out of Reno, NV.

Here's what she said: "You should wear sunscreen every day because when you are outside, you are constantly being exposed to UV radiation. UV radiation even penetrates through the clouds, so yes, you should even be putting on the cream on cloudy days."

In short: Yes, you should wear sunscreen every day. If you don't do so, says Manno, "You're going to accumulate damage in the skin, which can lead to developing cancerous skin lesions later in life."

Even when it's overcast, up to 80% of the sun's rays are still being absorbed by your skin. And the presence of snow can nearly double the amount of ultraviolet radiation that bombards your skin. This means, every single day of the year, no matter what the weather is like, if you are outside for even 10 minutes -- less for individuals with paler skin -- you need to be applying SPF.

How to sneak SPF into your skincare routine

To prevent sunburn, reduce the risk of skin cancer, and decrease the likelihood of early skin aging, it is prudent to find SPF suitable for daily wear. We prefer to sneak our sunscreen into the products we already wear every day (like moisturizer or color correcting cream) so we don't have to add an extra step to our morning routine.

Here are the best SPF moisturizers and creams -- as recommended by BestReviews:

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30: $32 at Ulta

When you run out of whatever morning moisturizer you're currently using, replace it with this option from Kiehl's with SPF 30. It's suitable for all skin types, and it's super lightweight so it won't feel like you've spread zinc oxide all over your face. If you're looking for something more intense, check out the brand's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30.

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM SPF 30: $13.47 at Amazon (was $19)

CeraVe's face wash is one of the most popular on the market because it's affordable, gentle, and non-irritating. The brand also makes an SPF moisturizer, so if you're looking for a cheaper option that you can rely on, this is a reliable pick. It also makes a good travel moisturizer if you don't want to risk losing your expensive daily moisturizer.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30: $19.99 at Ulta

La Roche-Posay makes our favorite daily sunscreen, but if you prefer an SPF moisturizer, the brand has that, too. What sets this offering apart is the inclusion of prebiotic thermal water, which is meant to feed the microbiome of the skin. It's also free of all irritants and suitable for sensitive skin.

Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40: $38 at Nordstrom

Do you struggle with skin that's on the drier side? You can get intense hydration along with SPF 40 with this Supergoop moisturizer. It also claims to block pollution by creating a moisture-binding barrier. We also love that it's a reef-safe option.

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer: $45 at Goop

This tinted moisturizer is only SPF 20, so it is best used for those days when your sun exposure time will be minimal or even on top of a stronger SPF cream. The main goal of this product is to soothe and deeply moisturize while providing a captivating vibrancy and smoother-looking skin.

Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12 Hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30: $37 at Ulta

Tarte's makeup is popular because it's cruelty-free and long-lasting, and this BB cream with SPF 30 is no exception. Not only does it protect from UV rays, it also works to reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines over time, so you're actually improving your skin while wearing it.

Supergoop! CC Cream Daily Correct Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Sunscreen: $36 at Sephora

Supergoop! is a color-correcting sunscreen that is rated SPF 35 but feels like makeup. This vegan cream is gluten-free and is gentle enough to be used every day. It's formulated with apple and Irish moss/red seaweed extracts to nourish your skin with the vitamins and minerals it needs so you always look radiant.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30: $33 at Ulta

This BareMinerals Tinted Hydrating Gel is created with a mineral-based SPF that leaves skin looking glowy and healthy -- not what you associate with typical pasty sunscreens. This tinted moisturizer will hydrate your skin with its natural, simple formula.

BestReviews' favorite sunscreens

If you will be spending a day outdoors or if you want to be extra cautious, here are some sunscreen options that are safe by current FDA standards and that won't leave your face looking shiny, greasy, or white.

Here are the best sunscreen options available to you -- as recommended by BestReviews:

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Face Sunscreen for Combination Skin SPF 60: $29.99 at Ulta

La Roche-Posay's Anthelios 60 Face Sunscreen not only protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays, but it also helps keep your skin looking fresh, young, and vibrant. The fragrance-free formula has been tested to be safe for sensitive skin while the matte finish makes it suitable for use under makeup.

Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Non-Nano Zinc SPF 40 Fragrance Free Mineral Sunscreen: $14.95 at Ulta

Formulated with avocado and jojoba oils, Babo Botanicals' Daily Sheer Sunscreen is a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, broad-spectrum cream formulated to be safe for even extra-sensitive skin. This non-greasy facial sunscreen also contains rosehip, green tea, and aloe vera, which moisturize your skin to help protect it against premature aging.

Goop Cellular Protection Sun Cream SPF 50: $69 at Goop

This certified organic, homeopathic sunscreen is a smooth SPF 50 cream that protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. The titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are blended with shea butter, aloe, rosehip, and calendula to create a luxurious cream that is suitable for both your face and your body.

Raw Elements Face and Body Certified Natural Sunscreen: $17.49 at Amazon

Created by an ocean lifeguard, Raw Elements's sunscreen is a chemical-free, reef-safe, biodegradable option. Packaged in a recyclable/reusable tin, this product is as good for the environment as it is for your skin. The 30+ SPF broad-spectrum cream is made from certified all-natural ingredients and it is soy-, gluten-, and nut-free.

All Good Sport Sunscreen Lotion: $15.99 at Amazon

All Good's Sport Sunscreen is a lightweight, non-greasy cream that remains water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. The broad-spectrum, GMO- and gluten-free, vegan, SPF 30 formula is reef-friendly and contains organic green tea, rosehip, and buriti oil, which help to protect and repair damaged skin.

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+: $9.90 at Amazon (was $12.99)

Thinkbaby's Safe Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum, reef-friendly, cruelty-free cream that absorbs easily into the skin and doesn't leave you with that oily feeling. The company uses a non-nano zinc oxide formulation to keep nanoparticles from making their way into your bloodstream, allowing you to apply and reapply with confidence.

Is sunscreen safe?

Recently, the safety of using sunscreen has come into question. The FDA wants to determine precisely how much of the ingredients in sunscreen are absorbed into the wearer's skin and if those ingredients will have any adverse effects on the individual.

In short, the FDA is proposing that two ingredients, PABA and trolamine salicylate, are not recognized as safe and effective, whereas titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are proposed to be recognized as safe and effective. There are, however, 12 other ingredients that need more safety data before a proposal for those items can be made.

Currently, the FDA's official stance on the subject is, "Given the recognized public health benefits of sunscreen use, Americans should continue to use sunscreen with other sun protective measures as this important rulemaking effort moves forward."

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen of 30 SPF (or higher) any and every time you step outside. The average user, however, does not apply sunscreen properly. It is estimated that, in general, people only use about 20 to 25% of the amount of sunscreen needed for sufficient protection.

In order for sunscreen to be effective, it needs to cover any and all areas of exposed skin, including the top of the head, ears, neck, nose, and lips -- lips should be protected with a lip balm or lipstick of 30 SPF or higher.

