Why is bulletproof coffee having a moment anyways?

If you keep up with diet and fitness trends, you've likely heard about bulletproof coffee. But what is it? And why are people talking about it?

Folks who follow a high-fat, low-carb diet like paleo or keto are big fans of the creamy beverage, made of coffee, butter, and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, as a breakfast replacement.

Curious about bulletproof coffee or interested in trying it?

Here's a quick breakdown of everything you need to know and the basics you'll need on-hand to prepare your own.

What makes it an ideal meal replacement option?

Because of its high fat content, bulletproof coffee can help you feel fuller so you don't get hungry as quickly as you might with a basic breakfast like toast or cereal. Fans of the coffee also claim it helps keep energy levels up throughout the morning and can even help improve mental focus.

Bulletproof coffee recipe

Making bulletproof coffee is easy: Blend 1 cup of coffee with a tablespoon of MCT oil and 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter or ghee for 20 to 30 seconds. You'll wind up with a creamy coffee beverage that resembles a latte with a light layer of foam at the top, though it's a lot more filling than the usual cup of joe.

Bulletproof coffee essentials

Coffee: Bulletproof The Original Ground Coffee, Premium Medium Roast

Coffee is obviously the star of the bulletproof recipe, so you want to start with a high-quality bean. This medium roast ground coffee is made by the brand behind the original bulletproof coffee recipe, so it's specially screened and tested to ensure it's pure enough to boost your energy and mental focus. It also has plum and cocoa hazelnut notes for a rich flavor.

Coffee maker: Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker with 4 Level Filtration System

You can brew the coffee for your bulletproof coffee using any method you like, but the classic recipe calls for a french press. It's one of the easier ways to brew a cup and doesn't require a paper filter, which can keep some of the beneficial oils from the coffee out of your brew.

MCT oil: Sports Research Premium MCT Oil

MCT oil doesn't just add fat that helps give bulletproof coffee its creamy texture; it also contains molecules said to help fuel your brain so your mental focus is sharper. It can help your body burn fat for energy to help with weight loss. This MCT oil is derived from non-GMO coconut oil and certified to adhere to keto, paleo, and vegan dietary requirements. Best of all, it's odorless and tasteless, so you still get all the pure flavor you love from your coffee.

Butter: Bulletproof Grass-Fed Ghee

You can't use just any old butter -- or ghee -- in your bulletproof coffee. The original recipe calls for grass-fed butter, which gives the coffee its rich, creamy texture. It's full of high-quality fats that can help you feel full and keep you energized all morning. This ghee is from the Bulletproof brand, so you know it's 100% grass-fed, clarified butterfat with a delicious buttery taste. It's sugar-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO, too.

Blender: Cuisinart Peak Hurricane Pro Blender

For the classic creamy texture and foam at the top of bulletproof coffee, you need to blend the coffee, MCT oil, and butter really well. That's why the original recipe calls for a high-powered blender. The only trick is making sure that your blender can handle hot liquids, so you can add your freshly brewed coffee without issue. This model from Cuisinart has a 3.5 peak horsepower motor that can blend up your bulletproof coffee with ease, as the pitcher is safe for hot liquids.

Protein powder: Further Food Collagen Peptides Premium Grass-Fed Keto Protein

Part of the appeal of bulletproof coffee is that you can tweak the recipe to make sure you get even more nutrients or flavor. Getting more protein from your coffee is another way to help you fill full, and collagen protein powder is one of the best sources because it doesn't cause as much inflammation as other types of protein. This formula also contains amino acids that can assist with muscle repair, flexibility, and post-workout recovery.

Maca Powder: Navitas Organics Maca Powder

Maca can be another popular addition to bulletproof coffee because it's high in zinc, magnesium, and potassium and can help with hormone balance. This maca powder can also help boost your energy levels without making you feel jittery. It's organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, too.

Milk frother: Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother

Want to whip up bulletproof coffee at the office? You probably won't have access to a blender, but you can make do in a pinch with an electric milk frother. This frother is battery-operated and can fit easily in a desk drawer, so you can combine your coffee, MCT oil, and butter in a large mug and use the frother to whip it together in the breakroom without disturbing the whole office.

Vacuum-sealed bottle: Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle

If you're always on the go, you might need to mix up a bulletproof coffee with coffee from a drive-thru or local coffee shop. With a heat-safe, vacuum-sealed water bottle, you can pour in store-bought coffee, add the MCT oil and butter, replace the lid, and shake the ingredients vigorously until they're thoroughly blended. Just be sure to remove the lid carefully, so the pressure releases slowly, and you don't get hit in the face with hot liquid or steam.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.