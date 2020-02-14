Why are people putting mushroom in their coffee?

Mushrooms have long been a popular pizza topping or salad bar option, but these days, people are adding them to their coffee or drinking them in tea. In fact, superfood mushroom powder is currently one of the more popular products on Amazon.

What's the deal?

Certain mushroom strains have been deemed a superfood, meaning mushrooms have taken their place alongside kale, spirulina, wheatgrass, and all those other veggies that claim to be packed with micronutrients and promise miraculous health benefits.

Wondering what the claimed benefits of mushrooms are and debating whether it's worth it to add fungi to your morning cup of coffee... or if you're better off skipping this trend? Here's what you need to know.

What are the potential benefits?

The four primary micronutrients in mushrooms are vitamin D, selenium, glutathione, and ergothioneine. These are all known antioxidants, and ergothioneine contains an amino acid that humans need and can only acquire through dietary sources. Traditionally, mushrooms have been used for their medicinal benefits for centuries.

Here's what is known: The micronutrients above, as well as fiber, protein, and B vitamins (all of which are found in mushrooms), are good for you. Like, really good for you.

Antioxidants prevent oxidative stress, which is a key cause of diseases like cancer, dementia, and heart disease. Fiber helps maintain digestive health, lowers cholesterol, and helps control blood sugar. B vitamins promote red blood cell growth, higher energy levels, and improved brain function.

While we doubt mushrooms will reverse major diseases or drastically improve your quality of life overnight, a balanced and nutrient-rich diet can only help you. Mushroom powder is a convenient way for busy people to add key micronutrients to their diets without too much effort; meaning if you prioritize your well-being but don't always have time to prepare thoughtful, healthy, home-cooked meals, it might be a good idea to add a mushroom superfood supplement to your diet.

How can you add more mushrooms to your diet?

There are a lot of ways to get the benefits of mushrooms without centering your whole diet around these fungi. You can get coffee, protein powder, tea, creamer, and supplements that have superfood mushrooms mixed in for easy use. Here are our faves:

Four Sigmatic Mushroom Ground Coffee: $17.97 at Amazon

Coffee seems to be the most popular way to sneak in superfood 'shrooms. This particular blend has everything you need, both the ground coffee and the mushroom powder. Good news: It tastes like coffee, not mushrooms, and it has half the caffeine of a typical cup.

Four Sigmatic Superfood Protein with Mushrooms & Adaptogens: $39.99 at Amazon

Here's an idea: a mushroom and adaptogen protein powder. This creamy, plant-based powder contains 18 grams of protein per serving and is compliant with most diets (vegan, keto, etc.). Add it to a smoothie or just mix it with your favorite milk and drink for breakfast, after a workout, or as a meal replacement.

Terrasoul Superfoods Organic Reishi Mushroom Powder: $12.79 at Amazon

Prefer to stick to your usual coffee and just add mushroom powder when you feel like it? This powder is made of red rishi mushrooms, which claim to boost the immune system. You can also brew this as a tea or add it to hot cocoa or chocolate milk.

Laird Superfood Creamer: $14.95 at Amazon

If you take creamer in your coffee or tea, or if you enjoy a morning smoothie, consider this plant-based creamer with a blend of superfood mushrooms for a nutritional boost. You won't have to refrigerate this all-natural creamer, so it's easy to take anywhere and throw in any drink.

Four Sigmatic Mushroom Hot Cacao with Reishi: $15.13 at Amazon

Double up on antioxidants with this reishi-cacao mix. It's said to be a great before-bed drink to help you get quality sleep. It's low-sugar but rich in flavor -- a great after-dinner indulgence.

Four Sigmatic Lion's Mane Mushroom Elixir: $28.99 at Amazon

Each of the 20 packets in this box has 1,500 grams of Lion's Mane mushroom extract, which is supposed to aid in concentration and memory. It tastes minty rather than mushroomy and it can mix into your beverage of choice.

Four Sigmatic Mushroom Matcha: $27.97 at Amazon

If you prefer matcha to coffee, consider this ceremonial-grade matcha green tea powder that has Lion's Mane powder mixed in. This beverage is ideal for sustained energy -- a good afternoon pick-me-up.

Genius Mushroom Supplement: $21.95 at Amazon (was $23.99)

Prefer the convenience of a supplement? Yes, they make mushroom capsules that you can take with your morning multivitamin. This supplement supports brain function, immunity, and energy.

Organic Reishi Mushroom Tea: $8.11 at Amazon

While a mushroom tea bag won't be as potent as a powder, it's a portable option that you might consider if you enjoy earthy teas. It's organic and ready to drink in three to six minutes.

Bean Envy Keto Shrooms: $29.95 at Amazon

This keto-friendly powder has it all: five-mushroom powder, Ashwagandha, and MCT oil powder. If you're a fan of bulletproof coffee but you want to add more mushrooms to your diet, this might be a good option for you.

Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Farm Grow Kit: $18.67 at Amazon (was $29.99)

If you have the time and patience, you can grow your own mushrooms at home (though this won't be as convenient as the other options listed). However, it is surprisingly fast -- it only takes 10 days for the fungi to grow, so you'll be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor in no time.

