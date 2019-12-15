Wholesome family holiday guide

For many among us, the holiday season means taking time off from work, school, and generally putting our lives on hold to spend time with family and friends.

A lot of time.

Figuring out how to bring everyone together for a pleasant holiday season can be a bit difficult, especially when ages and interests vary greatly.

Take some of that stress off your plate; these are some wholesome family fun ideas you can enjoy with everyone under the same roof.

Hallmark Movie Watch Kit: When you curl up to watch your favorite holiday movies, you need the right snacks. Grab this kit with hot cocoa and popcorn so everyone has something to enjoy, everyone can curl up together with the fleece blanket that's included.

Gingerbread House Molds: For something a little more elaborate -- and that will likely require a few hands on deck - check out this Gingerbread House mold. It features all the necessary components, just bring the family around to undertake it.

Candyland Gingerbread House Kit: If creating your own gingerbread house is too much, no shame in that. Opt for this pre-made one that allows you and yours to decorate as you see fit. Plus, it has a Candyland theme that adds a fun twist for any fans of the classic board game.

Candy Cottage: For something a little bit in-between, here is a pre-made house that you can decorate with gingerbread and candies and chocolates, and then re-use to make something new all over again. We all know how messy real gingerbread can get; avoid the hassle with this easy-to-decorate candy cottage.

Ghirardelli Cocoa Gift Set: Stay warm and cozy watching the snow fall outside with this cocoa gift set! It contains a pair of mugs, Ghirardelli Double Hot Chocolate mix, and mini marshmallows to top off the perfectly rich holiday drink.

DIY Christmas Wooden Ornaments: This set of assorted wooden ornaments in holiday shapes will keep your family busy with crafts as you adorn your tree and home. Be sure to grab a set of acrylic paint pens to colorfully and creatively decorate each one.

Cookie cutters: Baking is a holiday tradition for many, and this set of holidays-themed cookie cutters is just right for the occasion. For more advanced (or adventurous) bakers, grab these squeeze bottles and frosting dye to make an unforgettable mark on your Christmas treats.

Bananagrams: Engaging, lively, and rather straightforward, Bananagrams is the ideal game to have on hand this winter. It requires no accessories other than the included tiles and can support over a dozen players. Just pour out the bag and start creating words!

Polar Express Jigsaw Puzzle: Puzzles are an ideal endeavor: they welcome all ages, acumen, and have no time constraints or turns. This Polar Express theme fits in with snowy holiday season, and at 550 pieces, it's sure to take up a few hours even with many people helping out.

Churchyard Christmas Jigsaw Puzzle: Here's a slightly more detailed and Christmas-themed puzzle for the whole family to enjoy if you fancy. It's especially fun if you open this up on Christmas day and piece together the joyous occasion unfolding before your eyes.

Winter Thank You Cards: It's the season of giving, so help the young ones around embrace the spirit of love and generosity by writing out thank you notes. These cute animal cards will be sure to get them into the habit.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Figurines: You can own and enjoy your own figurines from unquestionably one of the most beloved holiday classics of all time, the 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The two-inch collectables are detailed and cute -- even the mighty abominable snowman himself.

Snowman Dressing Kit: Building a snowman in freshly fallen snow is another beloved holiday tradition. This 14-piece kit gives you all the notable accessories, like a scarf and top hat, to make your snowman iconic. All you need is the snow itself!

Monopoly Christmas Edition: A classic game that brings friends and families together -- and sometimes creates some entertaining conflict -- Monopoly is a fun way for the older crowd to pass the time one winter evening. The Christmas twist hopefully will keep the spirit of the season alive!

The Santa Claus Game: While Monopoly is fun for teens and adults, The Santa Claus Game is perfect for the youngest family members. Play as Santa and move along the board handing out presents and celebrating the spirit of giving.

Happy Holidays Coloring Books: These simple, seasonal coloring books are great to keep kids occupied -- and adults can color alongside them, as the set comes with five different books with winter themes.

Christmas Sticker Set: This collection of Christmas stickers is sure to engage young ones without creating a mess for the adults around, and they're fun to add to a coloring book. The set includes a snowman, tree, reindeer, and Santa.

