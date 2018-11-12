Whole Grain Pumpkin Pancakes Recipe
November 12, 2018 | 10:00am
Whole Grain Pumpkin Pancakes Recipe
Whole Grain Pumpkin Pancakes Recipe
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Oat Flour
- 1 cup Whole Wheat Flour
- 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 3 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
- 3 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 tablespoon Ground Flax Seed, optional
- 3/4 cup Pumpkin Puree
- 1 1/4 cups Milk
- 1 Egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 tablespoons Butter, melted
Directions
- Whisk together the oat flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, pumpkin spice and ground flax in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, milk, egg and vanilla.
- Add the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix until combined.
- Stir in the melted butter. Be careful not over mix your batter. Let the batter rest for at least 5 minutes.
- Heat a griddle to 350°F or a non stick pan coated with oil over medium-low heat.
- Using an ice scream scoop, drop a filled scoop of batter on the griddle. Quickly use the bottom of your scoop to round out and flatten your pancake to a 3-4 inch diameter.
- Cook until the top surface forms bubbles or looks dry on the edges and then flip. Cook until the second surface is golden brown.
- Serve hot with toasted walnuts and maple syrup.
Notes
- Overmixing the batter can lead to flatter chewier pancakes.
- This batter will be thicker than normal. The ice cream scoop technique makes handling it easier and results in evenly sized pancakes.
Recommended
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls