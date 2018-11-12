  1. Home
Whole Grain Pumpkin Pancakes Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Urvashee Patel
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Oat Flour
  • 1 cup Whole Wheat Flour
  • 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 3 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
  • 3 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1 tablespoon Ground Flax Seed, optional
  • 3/4 cup Pumpkin Puree
  • 1 1/4 cups Milk
  • 1 Egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 tablespoons Butter, melted

Directions

  1. Whisk together the oat flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, pumpkin spice and ground flax in a large bowl.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, milk, egg and vanilla.
  3. Add the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix until combined.
  4. Stir in the melted butter. Be careful not over mix your batter. Let the batter rest for at least 5 minutes.
  5. Heat a griddle to 350°F or a non stick pan coated with oil over medium-low heat.
  6. Using an ice scream scoop, drop a filled scoop of batter on the griddle. Quickly use the bottom of your scoop to round out and flatten your pancake to a 3-4 inch diameter.
  7. Cook until the top surface forms bubbles or looks dry on the edges and then flip. Cook until the second surface is golden brown.
  8. Serve hot with toasted walnuts and maple syrup.

Notes

  • Overmixing the batter can lead to flatter chewier pancakes.
  • This batter will be thicker than normal. The ice cream scoop technique makes handling it easier and results in evenly sized pancakes.

