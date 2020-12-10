December 10, 2020 | 10:50amFrom www.nydailynews.com
Whites-only church identified as hate group gets permit to meet in Minnesota town
Town officials in a tiny Minnesota community anonymously voted Wednesday night to allow a controversial, whites-only religious group to turn an abandoned church into a regional gathering hub. The Asatru Folk Assembly, which worships Norse gods and has been designated as a white supremacist group, sparked angry backlash after applying for a permit in the Swift County town of Murdock — a farming community of fewer than 300 people about 115 miles west of the Twin Cities.