White man terrorized Black family, shot at their home over Black Lives Matter sign: cops

A white Michigan man was arrested on a slew of felony charges this week after police said he repeatedly vandalized and shot at the home of a Black family who had put a Black Lives Matter sign in front of their window. Michael Frederick, Jr., who was described as a “racist terrorist,” fired multiple times into the victims' house, threw a large rock through their window, slashed their tires, and painted a swastika and wrote phrases such as “Black Lives Matter Not Welcome” on their pickup truck, authorities said in a news conference Wednesday.