  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Kristan Roland
White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa Recipe

Print
Save

White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 1 cup White Chocolate Chips
  • 2 cups Heavy Cream
  • 2 cups Whole Milk
  • 2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 3 tablespoons Caramel Syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

Optional Garnish:

  • Whipped Cream
  • Snickerdoodle Cookies
  • Cinnamon Sugar

Directions

  1. In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine white chocolate chips with 1 cup heavy cream, stirring until melted.
  2. Add remaining cream, milk, vanilla, caramel syrup, and cinnamon, stirring until heated through (not boiling).
  3. Pour into large mugs and garnish with whipped cream, snickerdoodle cookies, and cinnamon sugar.

Recommended

Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan
Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan

OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk
OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Whisk

Continue reading at Food Fanatic