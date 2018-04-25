A Whimsical Toronto Wedding

My cousins Cory and Daniella are not your typical, traditional couple. They met at a bar on New Years Eve over seven years ago, and have been adventuring and laughing together ever since.

They wanted their wedding to reflect their fun and whimsical personalities. After getting engaged and they started talking about what they wanted their wedding to look like and decided not to overthink anything, they wanted their wedding to be a lot of fun and for their guests to feel the love.