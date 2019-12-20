Which supplements do you actually need?

Living a healthy lifestyle is not a straightforward choice -- it's a never-ending barrage of options. Especially when it comes to food.

Even if you eat a colorful, well-balanced diet, it can be hard to consistently meet your daily nutritional goals. This task gets even tougher when there are other factors involved such as food sensitivities or other medical conditions.

That's where supplements can help: They provide the vitamins and minerals you need even if you're too busy or unable to get what you need from food.

If you're interested in supplementation to support your diet and you're uncertain about where to start, here's a breakdown of the types of supplements available.

What is a supplement?

Think of a proper diet like a boat. Any vitamins, minerals, or other nutrients that you lack can create holes that allow water to leak in. You can bail out your boat and stay afloat, but all that extra work will take a toll on you and, eventually, your boat may begin to sink.

A supplement is either made from natural food sources or synthetics that you take in addition to your regular diet. It isn't the ideal solution, but if used properly, a supplement can help patch those tiny holes to keep your boat from taking on water.

A supplement is something that completes or enhances, so it should never be considered a replacement. A healthy, well-balanced diet that sustains you is the goal. One of the biggest mistakes you can make is to eat poorly and think you can supplement away the bad. Bad food harms the body and a supplement won't reverse the damage caused by an unhealthy diet.

For more comprehensive information on supplements, consider Jen O'Sullivan's Supplements Desk Reference. This book takes a deep dive into the nuanced understanding needed to successfully and safely add supplements to your diet.

Types of supplements

Before adding anything to your diet, you should consult with your healthcare provider to be certain that addition is a safe and smart strategy for you. Following is a list of some of the more common supplements.

Multivitamins

Multivitamins are a general safety net that can be used to fortify areas of your diet that may be lacking in certain vitamins, minerals, or other nutrients.

Centrum Adult Complete Multivitamin: Centrum makes one of the most popular multivitamins that's designed to provide all the necessary vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients your body requires for immunity, energy, and metabolism.

Nature's Way Alive!: Nature's Way multivitamins are formulated to help convert food into the energy you need to live your best, most exhilarating life. This blend of nutrients is formulated to support bone, eye, heart, and immune health.

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Men's Raw Whole Food Vitamin Supplement: This supplement is specially formulated for men, placing an emphasis on prostate health. This gluten-free/dairy-free option is suitable for vegetarians and includes no binders or fillers.

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Women's Raw Whole Food Vitamin Supplement: Garden of Life's women's vitamin supplement is formulated to emphasize breast and reproductive health. The ingredients include folate, calcium, magnesium, zinc and Vitamin A, C, D3, E and B Complex.

Omega 3

Omega 3 supplements are some of the most highly used supplements, but their effectiveness versus potential side effects (especially in men) is something you need to talk about with your doctor before adding them to your diet.

Dr. Tobias Omega 3 Fish Oil: These supplements contain 1,400 mg of Omega 3s (800 mg EPA, 600 mg DHA) per serving. They are formulated for better absorption and sourced from fresh wild-caught fish.

Nature Made Ultra Omega-3: These supplements contain 1,000 mg of Omega 3 fatty acids. They are formulated soft-gel tablets designed to be burp-less and can be taken once a day.

Greens

Green supplements contain vegetables, fruits, algae, and other greens that have been manufactured in powdered form to provide the nutritional benefits of a wide assortment of foods.

Amazing Grass Green Superfood: Besides being a superfood complex created from a blend of wheatgrass and seven other greens, Amazing Grass is formulated with nutrition in mind. It's one of the most popular green powders available.

Nested Naturals Super Greens: Super Greens is a powdered formula that's a comprehensive non-GMO, vegan nutritional supplement formulated to help your body absorb nutrients and provide increased energy levels.

Protein powder

Protein powder is a popular supplement that can help individuals build muscle and repair tissue. It may also help with weight loss. However, as with other supplements, more is not necessarily better, so consult with your healthcare provider before adding protein powder to your diet.

Vega Sport Premium Protein: Vega's plant-based protein powder is a gluten-free, non-GMO supplement that is certified vegan and contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors. Each serving has 30 grams of protein.

Judee's Gluten Free Egg White Protein Powder: If you prefer a paleo- or keto-friendly protein supplement, this non-GMO, soy-free, egg-based option might be perfect for you. The powder is made using only eggs from UEP certified egg farmers, meaning they follow guidelines for hen health and wellbeing.

Who needs supplements?

There are some factors or stages of life that can make taking supplements an acceptable strategy for achieving better overall health. Some, but not all, are listed below.

If you are on any sort of restricted diet, you may not be getting all of the nutrients your body requires, so supplements may help.

Aging changes your dietary needs and certain milestones may require adding supplements to remain strong and active.

Pregnancy puts different demands on a body, so prenatal supplements are usually the best option during those all-important months.

Any medical conditions you may have that affect the way your body processes and absorbs nutrients may require adding supplements to your diet.

Following a vegan diet may limit the variety of nutrients that your body gets, so supplements may help.

If you have any sensitivities which prohibit the intake of essential foods, a supplement may help.

A strong dislike for certain foods, such as seafood, could require the addition of supplements to your diet.

Are there any risks associated with taking supplements?

As noted in the previous section, there may be reasons why taking supplements becomes necessary. However, before adding them to your diet, you must speak with your healthcare provider to learn about any and all risk factors that may be present. Following are some of the concerns associated with taking supplements.

Not all vitamins are water-soluble, which makes them easy for the body to dispose of. It is possible, then, to exceed the safe limits of certain vitamins that are stored in the liver and fat tissue.

Taking too many minerals can have adverse effects on your body, creating conditions ranging from gastrointestinal distress to mild nerve damage.

Mixing and matching can produce unpredictable results with nutrient absorption, meaning you could be inadvertently creating a condition in your body that makes it function less efficiently, even if you are taking more vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Certain supplements may interfere with medications, making them either less effective or creating a potentially dangerous situation.

Keep an eye on the foods that you regularly eat. If fortified, supplements may cause you to unknowingly megadose on certain vitamins and minerals.

In most instances, it is extremely dangerous to take supplements in the weeks leading up to a medical procedure.

Extreme vigilance must be used with any supplements that may change your dietary habits such as weight-loss supplements.

