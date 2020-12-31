Which portable heater should you get?

It’s wintertime and the chill has arrived. And while many of us are spending more time at home, keeping the heat on throughout the day can get expensive.

Rather than turning on central heating to raise the temperature of your entire house or apartment, consider a portable heater: a convenient, cost-effective way to keep smaller spaces nice and cozy.

Portable heaters are a practical way to spend holiday money; they add coziness to your home and will likely save you some money through the winter months.

With so many options available, it’s helpful to have guidance in finding a model that’s best for you and your space. We’ve done our research and have listed our top portable heater picks, along with what makes them stand out.

Best portable heaters of 2020

Lasko Ceramic Portable Heater: $28.74 at Amazon

A tried-and-true customer favorite, this model is quiet, compact, and affordable. It’s excellent for underneath a desk or beside the bed, and it makes a practical gift.

Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Oscillating Heater: $59.74 at Home Depot

A unit designed to blend in elegantly with your home’s décor. This heater made by a top brand is very effective for heating spaces up to 300 square feet.

Vornado MVH Vortex Heater: $59.99 at Amazon

This is a solid choice for small- to medium-sized rooms. It uses vortex air circulation to heat a room gently and evenly, similar to a forced-air furnace. It also offers advanced safety features.

Aikoper Ceramic Tower Space Heater: $89.99 at Amazon

This affordable corded convection heater with an adjustable thermostat has a space-saving design that allows it to fit comfortably in any room. It features reliable tip-over and overheat protection for added safety.

De'Longhi Digital Convection Panel Heater: $116.94 at Amazon

A sleek, stylish heater with a clever design that allows it to be hung on the wall in rooms where there’s limited floor space. In addition to its unique design, it includes reliable function and safety features.

Lifesmart Infrared Quartz Fireplace: $219.99 at Amazon

With its realistic fire glow and large capacity for heating, this model is one of our favorites. It targets individuals rather than the air, creating heat without drying out your environment.

Dr. Infrared Portable Infrared Heater: $249.99 at Amazon

This attractive model is well-built and excellent for moderate to larger spaces. It heats quietly, quickly, and safely, and it can be remote-controlled.

What you need to know before buying a portable heater

Type of heat

When purchasing a portable heater, decide if you want convection heat or radiant heat.

Convection: A convection heater works like an oven: It heats the air up and uses a fan to move that air around, thus heating up the entire room. There’s a greater variety with these more traditional heaters and the price is often lower.

Radiant: A radiant heater heats individuals and objects, not the air. Radiant heaters are directional. For example, you can stand next to a patio heater and not feel warm, but as soon as you step beneath it, placing you in line of sight with the heating element, you feel immediate warmth. These models tend to be more expensive, but the type of heat they offer isn’t diminished by a draft, as it’s not the air that’s being heated, but the individual.

Room size

The next critical area when it comes to purchasing a portable heater is the size of the room it can heat. If you purchase a model that’s too small, the room may never climb to the desired temperature. If you purchase a portable heater that’s too large for a room, you’re needlessly spending money for heating power that you’re not using.

Safety features

While there are other matters of style and convenience to consider such as the aesthetics, remote control operation, smart technology, programmability, and more, the last make-or-break feature to think about is safety. You need a portable heater with built-in safety features — cool to the touch, overheat protection, tip-over protection, and enclosed heating elements are the main concerns. Quality models have all these features.

Cost

If you’re on a tight budget, you can purchase a small, no-frills portable heater for $30. At the other end of the price spectrum, you can get a larger, elegantly designed model that fits in with your décor and heats a larger space for as much as $200.

