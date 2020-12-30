Which heated massager should you get?

Let’s face it, it’s been a tough year! Taking good care of ourselves is more important than ever. If you’re looking for worthwhile ways to spend holiday money this season, investing in a self-care regimen is a practical and beneficial way to do it.

When getting to a spa isn’t an option, a heated massager can soothe sore muscles in the comfort of your own home. Between heat and vibration therapy, you’re sure to get the relief you want when you need it the most.

These tools are great for athletes, those with aches and pains from long periods of time at the computer, and anyone else who experiences stiff, sore, or tense muscles.

If you’re shopping for the perfect heated massager, consider these popular models.

Best heated massagers

HoMedics Percussion Action Massager with Heat: $38.98 at Amazon

This handheld model is great if you like variety in your massages. It offers several settings that provide a gentle, relaxing massage up to a more vigorous, deep tissue treatment.

Snailax Cordless Handheld Back Massager: $49.99 at Amazon

This heated massager is conveniently portable with a handheld, cordless design. It’s highly versatile with multiple massage nodes and small enough for travel. This is a great pick for a gift.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager: $64.95 at Amazon

A versatile, ergonomic massage pillow that’s especially effective for behind the neck, upper, and lower back. This is a suitable model to use while working, driving, or just relaxing.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager: $67.99 at Amazon

A compact and reasonably priced massager that’s designed for the neck and upper back, but can be used for other areas such as the calves, waist, and lower back. Multi-directional massage nodes and several intensity level options are offered.

Resteck Massager for Neck and Back with Heat: $76.99 at Amazon

Another quality model that’s compact and portable but also wonderfully effective. This massager works well for any part of the body and allows customization of direction, heat, and speed of treatment.

Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Back Seat Massager: $149.99 at Amazon

This bestseller is the ultimate self-pampering massager with a comprehensive therapeutic design and lots of ways to customize your massage. Its full seat allows for a neck and whole-back treatment.

truMedic Magic Hands Massager: $179.97 at Amazon

A unique, award-winning heated massager with nodes designed to recreate the feeling of human hands. Its sleek, well-made design and multiple functions and settings make it a great pick.

What you need to know before buying a heated massager

If you’d like to do some more research and explore the many models available, here are tips and things to consider that may help you narrow down your options.

Area of body

Begin by thinking about the areas of your body that require the most attention. If you experience localized soreness or aches, there are plenty of neck, shoulder, back, and foot massagers.

Neck and shoulders: Neck and shoulder massagers either have U-shaped or pillow designs. In U-shaped devices, wearers pull the massager into their neck and shoulders for a deeper massage. Users lay on pillow massagers while the massager kneads the neck and shoulders.

Back: Back massagers mostly consist of seated massagers, which can be attached to chairs or placed on sofas. These models feature traveling massage knobs that can target multiple areas. There are also pillow back massagers which may be placed against seats or laid on beds to massage the lumbar and upper back regions.

Multiple areas: If you require therapeutic relief in more than one area, it’s worth considering a handheld massager. These portable models resemble giant showerheads with ergonomic grips. They’re designed to cover hard-to-reach areas, such as the mid-back or calves. Many handheld massagers are equipped with a variety of attachment heads for targeted therapeutic relief.

Features

Once you decide on the type of heated massager, it’s time to start comparing essential features.

Heat settings: Heated massagers may have as few or two or three heat settings in entry-level models, or as many as a dozen in more advanced ones. Massage settings vary considerably; basic heated massagers only have one massage mode and variable speeds. More involved models offer as many as six settings, including different modalities for acupressure or reflexology.

Power: Power is also important to consider, especially if you don’t expect to use a heated massager in the same place every time. Most targeted massagers are powered by AC adapters. Take a good look at the power cord length with these. If it’s on the shorter side, you might find yourself struggling to find an outlet in an ideal location.

Batteries: Handheld massagers may have rechargeable batteries. Some models last up to two hours on a full charge. Unfortunately, they may require prolonged charge times, and only a few cordless heated massagers can be used while they’re charging.

Price: As far as pricing goes, entry-level heated massagers that target a single area of the body cost $40 and below. Mid-range massagers run closer to $100 and are equipped with a variety of customizable settings. Premium heated massagers that offer advanced customization of heating and massage modes can cost as much as $300.

Kali Shilvock is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.