Which dog DNA test is right for you?

Changes in technology in recent years means it's never been simpler to perform a dog DNA test. You can take swabs yourself, send them off to be analyzed, and have the results in weeks.

Some canine DNA tests will tell you your dog's breed or mix of breeds, which is great for rescue dogs of unknown lineage. Other tests can detect a range of genetic markers linked to potential health issues so you can stay on top of them.

Our extensive research has helped us discover the best dog DNA tests of 2020, including a feature-packed newcomer and two returning favorites that can’t be beat.

Which dog DNA Test should I buy?

1. Embark Dog DNA Test: This comprehensive test covers both health and breed and is a long-standing top pick of ours. You'll get results within three to five weeks.

2. Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test: An affordable yet reliable test that's been a favorite for some time, it tests your dog's heritage from 350 breeds and screens for multidrug sensitivity.

3. Orivet Geno Pet 5.0 Dog DNA Test: We love that this new pick gives you a life plan to optimize your dog's health, alongside results about breed and genetic diseases.

What you need to know before buying a dog DNA test

First, consider what type of dog DNA test you want for your canine companion. Do you want one that scans for genetic health problems, reveals the breed of your dog, or both?

It's important to know that not all dog DNA tests are what they seem, particularly those that tell you only the breed heritage of your dog. Some unscrupulous companies ask for a photo of your dog and base their answers off the photo without ever testing the DNA sample you sent, so it's vital that you opt for a DNA test from a reputable company.

You should also be aware that the results of DNA health tests can be misleading. Just because your dog has the marker for a certain disease or genetic condition, in some cases, it doesn't necessarily mean they have the disease or condition itself. Make sure to choose a DNA test from a company that offers support and advice post-results, so you can contact them and ask them what the results really mean. Veterinarians generally don't have much experience in the world of animal genetics because it's a new area and hasn't been part of veterinary training, so you can't always rely on your vet to know the answer.

Depending on the type of test and how much information it gives you, a dog DNA test can cost anywhere from $70 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Is it worthwhile to get a dog DNA test?

A. It depends on your circumstances and what you hope to find out. If you mostly want to learn your dog's breed or mix of breeds just for fun, you can't go far wrong. This information can be useful — for instance, to watch out for signs of conditions that certain breeds are prone to — but you can treat it just as an amusing experiment. If you want to look for health conditions, be more careful. Some results are clear and helpful, such as knowing your dog has the MDR1 marker for multidrug resistance, but other results don't necessarily mean anything on their own, so make sure to follow up for clarification.

Q. How do I take a DNA sample from my dog?

A. Generally, you'll receive a swab that you need to rub inside your dog's cheek to take a DNA sample. You then put this swab in a test tube, seal it up, and mail it to the test provider's lab. However, you should always carefully read the instructions on your test kit before getting started.

In-depth reviews for best dog DNA tests

Best of the best: Embark Dog DNA Test

What we like: Created in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Uses a database of over 350 dog breeds and types, and 190-plus genetic diseases.

What we dislike: Some questions about accuracy of breed heritage results in a handful of cases.

Best bang for your buck: Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test

What we like: Works from a database of 350-plus breeds, types, and varieties. Get clear results in pie chart form. Reasonably priced.

What we dislike: Limited health results, but fine if you mainly want to know your dog's breed.

Choice 3: Orivet Geno Pet 5.0 Dog DNA Test

What we like: A hugely comprehensive test that screens for 200-plus heritable diseases and traits, and 350-plus breeds. Interactive online report. Receive health and wellness plan.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

