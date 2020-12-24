Which Crock-Pot should you buy

With winter’s shorter days and chilly nights, there’s nothing more comforting than the aroma of a rich stew or hearty chili filling your home. And while we’re all cooking at home more often, it’s a wonderful feeling to know that at the end of the day, dinner is already taken care of!

A Crock-Pot allows you to prepare meals with ease. You only need to add your ingredients, turn it on, and leave it to do the cooking for you. You’ll come back to a tender, flavorful meal that will feed a whole household, and easy one-pot cleanup after you’re finished.

If you’re looking for the best way to spend holiday money, a Crock-Pot slow cooker is an excellent investment to consider.

There are a variety of Crock-Pots with various capacities and features. How do you choose the model that’s right for your needs? We’ve done our research to find the best models available to help you choose a model best suited for you.

Best Crock-Pots

Crock-Pot 2.5-Quart Mini Casserole Crock Slow Cooker: $38.39 at Amazon

A small, basic model that’s affordable and suitable for a variety of dishes including casseroles, dips, soups, and desserts. Its quality stoneware interior is also oven-safe for easy reheating.

Crock-Pot BL Manual Slow Cooker: $49.99 at Amazon

This model’s large capacity and unique shape make it perfect for a large roast and trimmings. It’s also excellent for feeding larger groups with big-batch dishes like lasagna or casserole.

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker: $59.99 at Amazon

A convenient slow cooker that allows you to program cooking times and lock the lid to take on the go. This is a classic, trusted model with quality components.

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Digital Slow Cooker with iStir Stirring System: $86.10 at Amazon

This model truly does all the work for you with an automatic stirring system with two removable stirring paddle options. This is a great choice if you love to prepare soups and stews.

Crock-Pot 8-Quart Multi-Use Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker: $102.97 at Amazon

An advanced, large-capacity model that’s versatile with its ability to pressure or slow cook, brown, sauté, steam, boil, and simmer. This is a great choice for a limitless number of quick, easy dishes.

What you need to know before buying a Crock-Pot

Manual vs. programmable: The first thing to decide when shopping for a Crock-Pot is what type best fits your needs. Manual Crock-Pots are basic, user-friendly models that are round or oval and feature only low, high, warm, and off settings. Programmable Crock-Pots allow you to set a timer that automatically turns the slow cooker to the warm setting once the selected cooking time is reached. They usually have digital touchpads for easier operation, too.

Slow cooker vs. multi-cooker: If you’re interested in versatility, consider a Crock-Pot multi-cooker model. In addition to slow cooking, they can bake, roast, brown, and steam. These models are also programmable and often have one-touch settings for certain foods like meat or rice.

Size: Once you settle on the type of Crock-Pot that works best for you, decide what size you need. Mini Crock-Pots only hold 1 to 2 quarts and are really only suitable for cooking for one or making side dishes. Models with a 3- to 4-quart capacity work well for two to three people, while a Crock-Pot that holds 5 to 6 quarts is perfect for four to five people. If you have a large family or host frequent parties, look into a Crock-Pot that holds 7 quarts or more.

Extra features: Many Crock-Pots offer additional features to make them even more useful in the kitchen. If you regularly go to potlucks and barbecues, look for a Cook & Carry model, which has a locking lid and handles that make it easy to bring your food on the go without making a mess. If you want to leave your slow cooker meals after you add the ingredients, opt for a Crock-Pot with the iStir feature to have the food automatically stirred every 30 minutes.

Stovetop option: You can also find models that let you use the Crock-Pot on your stovetop to brown your meat and other foods before slow cooking to limit the number of dishes you have to wash. Models with a Lift & Serve feature have a hinged lid that makes it easy to serve meals right out of the Crock-Pot itself.

What’s the proper way to fill a Crock-Pot?

You should fill your Crock-Pot somewhere between halfway and three-quarters full. If you don’t hit the halfway mark, your food can dry out or burn. If you fill it more than three-quarters full, you can create a mess or wind up with food that’s cooked unevenly.

Can you cook frozen meat in a Crock-Pot?

It’s best to fully thaw your meat before placing it in your Crock-Pot. If it’s still frozen when you start, it can be difficult to get the meat to cook evenly.

