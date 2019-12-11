Which cell phone you should buy

Topping holiday wishlists every year are the newest devices that are designed to simplify and streamline life so people can get the most out of every single moment.

If you're not the most tech-savvy, it can be tricky to know which products do what and why they might be the best option for you or the person you're shopping for.

Getting the top-of-the-line model is often the goal, but depending on your needs, the latest release actually might not be the best option. Understand which features are available on which products so you know exactly which gadget will be right for you.

In this piece, we link to Verizon products because we've found they offer the best coverage and offer all of the worthwhile devices we'd cover anyways. But even if you're locked into a contract with another carrier, the following information will still be helpful in parsing out which product you should buy for each person on your list.

Smartphones

iPhones:

There are three models of the new iPhone 11 available: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11. Other recent models include the iPhone XSMax, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone XR.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: For the person who wants it all, this is the latest model, featuring everything the iPhone line currently has to offer. It has a 6.5-inch display, 3 camera lenses, facial recognition, long battery life, and it's water-resistant up to 4 meters.

iPhone 11 Pro: For the person who wants the best but is willing to make a few small sacrifices for a slightly lower price. This model offers nearly everything the iPhone 11 Pro Max has but with a 5.8-inch display and a slightly shorter battery life.

iPhone 11: For the practical person who has a tighter budget but still wants the latest iPhone. This one features a 6.1-inch display, 2 camera lenses, facial recognition, and it's water-resistant up to 2 meters.

iPhone XS Max: For the person who wants the best but is okay purchasing last year's top iPhone: It boasts a 6.5-inch display, 2 camera lenses, and facial recognition.

iPhone XS: For the person interested in last year's standard iPhone. The iPhone XS has a smaller 5.8-inch display and a slightly reduced battery life, but in most other respects it's the same as the iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR: For the person looking for a recent iPhone that gives you a great deal of features but at a lower price. This model has a 6.1-inch display, 1 camera lens, facial recognition, and it's water-resistant up to 1 meter.

Samsung smartphones:

The second best-selling smartphone in the world is the Samsung. The newest models include the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the Samsung Galaxy S10, the Samsung Galaxy S10e, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+, and the Samsung Galaxy Note10.

Samsung Galaxy S10+: For people seeking the highest-end Samsung. This model features a 6.4-inch Quad HD screen, a dual aperture camera, and up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S10: For people who want the power and luxury of Samsung's HD screen but don't need the extras. This standard model has a 6.1-inch Quad HD screen and 8GB of RAM; other than that, it offers nearly everything the S10+ has.

Samsung Galaxy S10e: For those who like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series but are watching their budget and can get by with less internal memory. This phone offers a 5.8-inch HD screen and up to 8GB of RAM, but it only has a max of 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+: For the person who wants the best of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 line. This phone features a 6.8-inch cinema-grade screen, wide-angle and telephoto camera lenses, super-fast charging,12GB of RAM, and an S Pen (Samsung's equivalent of the Apple Pencil).

Samsung Galaxy Note10: For the person who loves the Samsung Galaxy Note10 but doesn't need the extras. Essentially, this model is only lacking in size when compared to the Note10+ as it includes most of the features but has a 6.3-inch screen and only 8GB of RAM.

Other smartphones:

In case you or the person you're buying for are looking for something beyond the mainstream offerings.

Google Pixel 4 XL: For the person who's comfortable with Google products and wants the latest and largest top-of-the-line Google phone. This phone works via gestures or voice control, charges wirelessly, and can last up to 32 hours per charge.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G: For the person who wants to get a jump on the 5G network. Besides over 48 hours of usage per charge, this phone is one of the few available that's designed to take advantage of 5G networks that offer faster speeds.

Motorola moto z4: For the budget-conscious person who wants to be prepared for the future. Currently, it's the lowest-priced phone available that's designed to be upgradable to 5G network capabilities. This phone also offers 45 hours of usage time and other Moto Mod upgrade capabilities.

Tablets

More affordable, convenient, and easy-to-transport than a laptop, tablets are the way of the future. Their simple interface also makes them the ideal tool for those who are less experienced with electronics.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: For the person who wants nearly all the capabilities of a desktop computer compressed to fit in an 11-inch touchscreen. This model includes all the latest conveniences such as FaceID (that allows you to pay bills with a glance), the new Apple Pencil, intuitive gestures, and more.

Apple New iPad mini: For the person who loves what an iPad can do but is happy with an 8-inch by 5.3-inch size. This smaller iPad doesn't include all the latest features that are available with the iPad Pro, but you can get it for about half the cost.

Samsung Chromebook Plus: For the person seeking the best that Google has to offer but won't need more than 32GB of internal memory. This Chromebook is one of the best values in the tablet market, offering a no-charge stylus, 4G LTE network, over 8 hours of usage per charge, and much more.

Smartwatches

Wearable tech to stay connected anywhere. Perfect for the person who's always forgetting their phone, for the athlete who wants to track workouts seamlessly, or for the person who might be a fall risk and who needs to be looked after.

Apple Watch Series 5: For people who want the best, most comprehensive personal connectivity and care device on the market. This smartwatch can track activity, heart rate, quality of rest, and more, all while keeping you fully connected to family, friends, and your favorite apps. It also has fall detection in case of an accident.

Fitbit Ionic: For the person who truly wants to put the focus on their health. The Fitbit Ionic includes everything needed to make health a top priority, ranging from monitoring and tracking vitals and activity levels to offering personalized fitness guidance.

Verizon GizmoWatch (Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Edition): For the person on a budget who's a huge Disney fan. This Mickey Mouse anniversary smartwatch comes complete with the speed and reliability of Verizon's 4G LTE network. It's also waterproof and features a battery that can last up to 4 days between charging.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.