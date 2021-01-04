Which bakeware set should you get?

Choosing the right bakeware set is important, whether you're a seasoned baker who needs new pans or you've simply watched one too many episodes of “The Great British Baking Show” and want to get started with your own home bakes.

A bakeware set is the perfect thing to get with your holiday money: It’s the gift that keeps on giving year after year.

Most bakeware sets have slightly different contents and there are a variety of materials to choose from, so selecting the right one for you can be tough, especially if you’re new to the world of baking. It’s great to buy bakeware in a set rather than piece by piece, as it’s more economical and helps you make sure you’ve got what you need for any recipe.

Here are the bakeware sets worth your consideration, plus everything you need to know before you select a bakeware set for yourself.

Best bakeware sets

Pyrex Littles 5-pc. Baking Dish Set: $31.49 at Kohl’s

Pyrex is known for making high-quality glassware that can survive the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. We love this five-piece baking set because the tempered glass heats evenly, so it’s great for baking small casseroles or meals for one. The dishes are also small enough to fit in a countertop oven.

Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set of 2: $49.96 at Sur La Table

This designer bakeware set will look great serving up homemade dishes thanks to the colorful enamel finish on the stoneware bakers. It’s nonporous, so it’s resistant to absorbing flavors or odors. They are suitable for use at high temperatures and are freezer safe.

CorningWare French 18-Piece Bakeware Set: $79.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This sturdy ceramic bakeware set contains four ceramic baking dishes with lids, plus two ramekins for individual desserts. It comes at a reasonable price, and the round and oval dishes come with glass lids for oven use and plastic covers for storing leftovers.

Anolon Advanced 5 Piece Bakeware Set: $85.99 at Macy’s

This heavyweight and durable carbon steel bakeware set offers nonstick baking without the typical nonstick coating that wears out over time. The five-piece set has the basics: a cookie sheet, a square cake pan, two round cake pans, and a cooling rack. Everything in the set is dishwasher safe and has silicone grips.

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set: $89.99 at Amazon

This long-standing crowd-favorite contains an excellent selection of bakeware, including cake pans, baking pans, and even a lid for easy storage for leftovers — all the bakeware basics you'll need to get baking. The loaf pan's perforated insert is perfect for meatloaf. The sides of each item in this bakeware set have non-slip silicone grips.

All-Clad Pro-Release Bakeware Set: $99.99 at Amazon

We love this set for its versatility and overall quality, though it is fairly expensive. The five-piece set covers most of the essentials and is made of extremely durable heavy-gauge aluminized steel that heats evenly. Oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

What you need to know before buying a bakeware set

Material: One of your first decisions when selecting a bakeware set is the material it's made from. Nonstick coated metals are a popular choice, especially for those looking to bake cakes and similar, since you won't have any issues with the finished goods sticking to the pan. The trouble with nonstick options is that the coating will wear over time and become unsafe to use.

If you want metal pans without a nonstick coating, carbon steel is a great option, as it has some natural nonstick properties and conducts heat well for an even bake. Ceramic or ceramic-coated cast iron is also a decent option for bakeware, though you're more likely to find baking dishes, casseroles, and ramekins made of these materials rather than cake pans or muffin tins. Glass bakeware is another good choice, though you're unlikely to find glass cake or muffin pans.

Bakeware types: Now consider what items you want your bakeware set to contain. Some feature a wide range of cake pans, pie pans, baking pans, loaf tins, and other basics, which are great if you want a complete bakeware overhaul, but might be overkill if you already own some items. Other sets focus more on baking pans, containing a range of pans in different shapes and/or sizes.

Cost: Depending on their size, material, and contents, bakeware sets can cost anywhere from $20 to $250.

What are the most essential pieces of bakeware?

All cooks and bakers have different ideas of essentials. If you like to bake cakes, for instance, you probably want a selection of round and square cake pans, plus a muffin pan for baking muffins and cupcakes. On the other hand, if you're more likely to whip up savory dishes such as pot pie or roasted potatoes, you need a selection of baking pans and deep casserole dishes. If you're not yet sure what you need or want to cover all your bases, choose a set with basics such as cookie sheets, baking pans, cake pans, and muffin pans.

Which bakeware material is the safest?

Although it's wise to be cautious, any bakeware is safe as long as you use it according to the instructions. There's some controversy over bakeware with nonstick coatings, due to certain substances contained in the coating, such as PFOA.

However, quality nonstick coatings often forego the most controversial of nonstick chemicals, and they shouldn't be harmful as long as you don't exceed the recommended maximum cooking temperature and discard any pans where the nonstick coating has become worn. If you want bakeware that's completely non-reactive, glass or ceramic is your best bet.

