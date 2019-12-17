Which bags to buy the man in your life

Last week, U.S. trial attorney Steve Castor raised eyebrows when he showed up to an impeachment hearing with a reusable grocery bag in lieu of a briefcase.

Don't get us wrong -- while we're all in favor of reusable totes in their appropriate context, they don't make the best briefcase replacement.

No matter where you're headed, whether a formal office setting, a college campus, the gym, or a weekend music festival, there's a bag for that.

These picks, from messenger bags to briefcases to daypacks to duffels, will ensure you always have the appropriate bag on hand for any situation, so you can at least look like you have it together. And they also make great gifts this time of year.

Messenger bags and briefcases

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag: $89 at Backcountry

Whether you get to work by bicycle, bus, train, car, or foot -- this classic bike-style messenger bag can withstand whatever your commute throws at you. It has a tough nylon construction as well as a waterproof lining, and it keeps your belongings organized, from laptop to cables to wallet and more.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather Messenger Bag: $99.99 at Macy's (was $340)

Snag this leather briefcase while it's on sale at 70% off. It has a clean, professional appearance combined with a durable, rugged construction. It has the ideal number of pockets and zipper compartments, making it easy to carry a laptop, cellphone, keys, and all the daily essentials.

Domila Canvas Messenger Bag: $41.99 at Amazon

For someone who values organization and easy access, this messenger bag from Domila is a bargain. The bag features abundant pockets to store cables and small items, while the main compartment features a padded divider to protect devices. It also includes side compartments to carry an umbrella, mug, or water bottle.

Bostanten Leather Briefcase: $69.99+ at Amazon

For someone who wants a professional look on a budget, this briefcase from Bostanten is worthwhile. The bag has a very spacious interior compartment for carrying all the essentials while keeping them organized, with enough space to carry up to a 17" laptop. The exterior compartments can also accommodate small umbrellas.

Frye Logan Leather Messenger Bag: $498 at Saks Fifth Avenue

For someone looking to splurge on a top-quality leather bag for work, this Logan messenger bag from Frye is a worthwhile investment piece. Featuring a rich leather finish, this top-quality messenger packages the essential messenger bag features and elevates them to a new level.

Backpacks

Fjällräven Kånken No. 2 Backpack: $130 at Nordstrom

For someone who values style and durability, this Fjällräven backpack caught our eye. The bag is compact yet spacious, and the inner pocket can carry and protect a 15" laptop as well as anything else one might carry. Made of a water-repellant, heavy-duty waxable fabric, this versatile bag is built to last.

Herschel Studio Dawson XL Backpack: $170 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The shoulder pads on this bag make it comfortable to wear for long periods of time even if it's packed to the brim; plus, the textured sailcloth fabric makes cleaning easy. The front pockets are easily accessible for storing keys, wallets, and cables, and the signature Herschel style is office-appropriate while incorporating street-inspired style.

The North Face Pivoter Backpack: $78.95 at Backcountry

This North Face backpack will work best for someone who wants a go-to everyday bag. The spacious compartments can easily accommodate a 15" laptop for work and school, plus it's built to endure the outdoors, making it suitable for bike commuters.

Adicolor Classic Backpack: $30 at adidas

For someone who appreciates the basics, this adidas backpack is lightweight, so it's solid for carrying school books or other small items for trips around town. Plus, it keeps things simple with few pockets and it's trendy with the adidas logo.

Jansport Cool Student Backpack: $19.99 at Macy's (was $55)

For someone who appreciates a timeless look, this nostalgic Jansport backpack functions for school or a more casual office. The bag has two large main compartments featuring a sleeve for up to a 15" laptop, a padded back for comfort, and a water bottle slot on the side.

Duffel Bags

Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag: $30 at Macy's (was $40)

For someone who wants to maximize their space and their budget, this Defender III from adidas is one of the best values we've seen. The main compartment is spacious, perfect for sports and traveling. The foldable design means it can be stored or folded without losing shape for the next trip.

Everlane The Mover Pack: $78 at Everlane

For someone who loves weekend trips, this Mover Pack from Everlane is a bag we're excited about. This unique pack doubles as a backpack and duffle bag. The interior has enough space to pack for long weekend trips while remaining lightweight and easy to carry.

Patagonia Black Hole 55L Duffel Bag: $139 at Backcountry

Whether you're hitting the gym or setting off on an adventure, this bag will help you carry your necessities. It's durable, it's versatile, and it's water-resistant, so it can go wherever you do. Plus, the Patagonia logo makes this duffel stylish for outdoorsy types.

Duluth Pack Safari Duffel: $220 at Macy's

For someone looking to invest in travel gear, this Safari Duffel from Duluth Pack is a bag we admire. This duffel bag has a sturdy construction with a double-reinforced bottom and features a quality mix of canvas and leather.

Fossil Leather Duffle bag: $398 at Macy's

For someone looking to splurge for a quality duffle bag, this bag from Fossil is a reliable investment. It functions for weekend trips or as a carry-on, and the pockets help with organization. The clean, classic design will keep you traveling in style for years to come.

Day bags and fanny packs

Dickies Mini Festival Bag Daypack: $19.99 at Amazon

For the perennial festival-goer in your life, this Dickies daypack is perfectly sized to fit just the essentials and still roomy enough to pack a sweater for night shows. It's simple and minimalist but gets the job done.

Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack: $30 at Nordstrom

For someone interested in joining the fanny pack trend, this Seventeen Hip Pack from Herschel is spacious enough to fit the basics. It's comfortable whether you wear it across your shoulders or waists, and it has an outer pocket for frequently accessed items like wallets and keys.

