Where to get a free sandwich for National Grilled Cheese Day

Get it while you can...

* There’s nothing cheesy about this holiday. National Grilled Cheese Day, which falls on Thursday, April 12, celebrates America’s favorite sandwich. Murray’s Cheese is getting in on the action by handing out vouchers for a free Murray’s Melt to the first 100 people who purchase something in its West Village (254 Bleecker St.) store that day. (The shop opens at 8 a.m. Thursday.)

The bad news: the vouchers are not redeemable that day, so you’ll have to come back on a later date to cash in. The good: Murray’s Melt — the shops’s signature grilled cheese sandwich that sells for $6.99 at the Made by Murray’s counter — is made with a delicious and secret blend of cheeses and served on sourdough bread.

If you’re not one of the lucky ones to score a free sandwich, you can still celebrate the wider National Grilled Cheese Month at Murray’s. Each Monday in April, the shop is introducing a different grilled cheese sandwich at the Bleecker St. store. At the end of the month, the most-loved sandwich will be added to the menu for a limited time. On deck for the rest of the month are: The French Onion Sheep (April 9-15), made with Pyrenees Brebis (sheep’s milk cheese) with Three Little Figs French Onion Confit, cornichons, and fried onions on sourdough bread; The Garden Goat (April 16-22), made with the shop’s Young Goat Gouda with kale, shallots, tomatoes, and a sunny-side up egg on sourdough bread; and The Truffalo Buffalo (April 23-29), made with Murray’s Buffalo Mozzarella and Murray’s Parmigiano Reggiano with truffle pesto and white truffle oil on sourdough bread.

New to the scene...

* You’ll be feeling groovy while you indulge in sips and eats at The Woodstock — a new ‘60s-inspired cocktail lounge and pizza bar in the Meatpacking District . Just steps from from the Highline, at 446 W. 14th St., the space is meant to mimic a living room and is decked with a rotating set of 24 Salvador Dali pieces.

Cocktails, priced at $10 each, are named for ‘60s songs, albums and other counter culture references. They include the Light My Fire, which makes use of a lightbulb as a vessel, and is made with Sauza 901 tequila, Curacao liqueur, lemon and blueberry habanero; and the Yellow Submarine, made with Bombay Dry Gin, Martini Riserva Ambrato, Suze, and peach bitters.

A list of unique thin-crust pizzas — all $15 and named for culturally impactful women from the ‘60s — include the Yoko, topped with smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, pancetta and fried egg.

* Smoking is allowed at this New York restaurant — at least on the menu. Quality Meats in Midtown (57 W. 58 St.) just debuted The Smoking Section, an area within the steakhouse with its own menu of smoked spirits, cocktails and food.

No, you can’t light up in there, but you can grab a seat at the bar in this walk-in section that doesn’t take reservations. Cocktails include The Campfire Cocktail ($19), made with mesquite-smoked single malt, orange marmalade and lapsang tea and served in a plaid thermos; and the Smoky Gimlet ($17), made with Gracias a Dios Mezcal Gin, coconut and charred lime.

Among the smoked bar bites are Everything Potato Skins ($18, piled with smoked salmon, smoked whitefish, caviar and dill); and Devils On Horseback Sliders ($19, rye with bacon jam, dates, Maytag blue cheese and caramelized onions).