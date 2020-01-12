Where to buy jeans when you don't want to spend $100 or more

Denim is a fundamental -- might I say required -- wardrobe staple.

Like anyone else, I love a high-quality pair of jeans; however, I absolutely refuse to pay triple-digit prices for any article of clothing, including something I wear as frequently as jeans.

In my quest to find the perfect overlap of affordability and quality, I've tried a few different brands. I even tried picking up secondhand denim at consignment and thrift stores to save money; however, in my experience, I found that it's worth it to opt for unworn jeans because it greatly increases the amount of wear you get. (Denim jackets, on the other hand, are a great item to buy used.)

After much research and trying out different brands, I've discovered that Gap makes my favorite jeans. At this point, I'll barely consider denim from other brands. I don't have to wait for sales due to year-round affordable pricing, and every pair I've bought has been comfortable, durable, and flattering.

My favorite Gap denim

Sky High True Skinny Jeans: $61 at Gap (was $69.95)

I'm still a big fan of the high-waisted pants trend, which is why these super high waist jeans are my number one pick. The jeans are skinny but not suffocating, and the pockets never bunch up, which solves a common problem of tight jeans. In addition to medium indigo, they come in black and dark blue.

High Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans: $61 at Gap (was $79.95)

These fit similarly in the leg to the jeans above, but the waist isn't quite as high and they end in a clean cuff, so I find that they create a different look. I've had a pair of these jeans for years, and I had them repaired when I ripped a hole in the thigh last year because I love them so much. They also come in light blue distressed and the soft grey options.

Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans: $62.99 at Gap (was $69.95)

Boyfriend jeans are basically the sweatpants of denim, except you can still look put together while wearing them. I throw on my boyfriend jeans when I'm going on a hike or a casual bike ride, and I find that they're great for day after day wear during travel.

Mid Rise True Skinny Jeans: $63 at Gap (was $69.95)

While I love my high-rise jeans, it's nice to switch it up every now and then. These are the same True Skinny cut but hit below my belly button, and I love how flattering the dark indigo color is. They're also available in light blue, white, and distressed black.

Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans: $63 at Gap (was $69.95)

The difference between boyfriend and girlfriend jeans is that the girlfriend cut is a bit more femme, with a tighter fit on the hips. They're a bit more flattering than boyfriend jeans, though I prefer boyfriends because I wear this type of cut specifically for comfort. These are also available in washed black and distressed blue.

Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans: $63 at Gap (was $69.95)

I don't wear skinny jeans every day; especially not in the winter, when I've usually got on my Dr. Martens leather boots. Enter the boot cut: the perfect jean to wear over chunky footwear. This is much comfier than tucking jeans into your boots, in my humble opinion. Plus, it's currently a trendy style choice. While I prefer the classic blue, you can also get these in black.

High Rise Flare Jeans: $72 at Gap (was $79.95)

Apparently flare jeans are back; at least, that's what I hear from people who are more fashionable than I am. I still have a pair of Gap flair jeans from circa 2008 in my closet, and it looks like you can buy a new pair if you're nostalgic for simpler times with looser pant legs.

Sherpa-Lined Oversized Icon Denim Jacket: $79.99 at Gap (was $98)

While this isn't a pair of jeans, it's still a noteworthy piece of denim available for under $100. The sherpa lining makes it more practical than a standard jean jacket, especially in colder climates, and it's super soft.

Other affordable denim worth consideration

The '90s Cheeky Straight Jean: $78 at Everlane

Everlane hasn't been around as long as Gap, so I'm less familiar with their denim, but I did grab a pair of these vintage-style, 90s-inspired straight jeans and I totally love them. Like Gap, the brand offers plenty of options in my ideal price range, and I found that I wear the same size in both.

High Waist Skinny Jeans: $89.99 at Nordstrom (was $135)

There's a reason why Madewell jeans are more or less universally loved by their wearers: They're comfortable, stretchy, flattering, and made of quality denim. However, in my opinion, they aren't significantly superior to Gap jeans, so I'll only shop when they're on sale.

Levi's Wedgie Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans: $34.49 at Nordstrom (was $98)

I'd be remiss if I made a denim roundup and didn't give Levi's a nod -- especially this particular pair of Levi's, which is currently on sale at Nordstrom for under $35. I've had two pairs of Levi's, both of which I've cut into shorts. These would likely make a great transition into summer if you want to snag them on sale.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.