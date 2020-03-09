What's better, a Chromebook or a tablet with a keyboard?

It's no secret that tablets are getting to be just as fast as laptops, but the question is, is it possible to transition from a traditional laptop to a tablet without skipping a beat?

The reality, however, is a little more complicated than that: Some tablets, when paired with a keyboard, can make powerful workstations, and some laptops with touchscreens can function well as both a computer and a tablet. And in many circles, that comes down to a duel for the ages: Is it better to use a tablet with a keyboard or buy a Chromebook laptop instead?

The "right" answer for you should definitely be based on your personal tastes -- and how many different pieces of hardware you want to carry around. But finding the right tablet or Chromebook also means knowing which models truly have the power to keep up with you.

Here's our take on the tablet versus Chromebook debate, along with the best examples of each category.

Our favorite tablet and keyboard combos

There's no doubt about it: Tablets are thin, light, and in most cases super easy to use. Adding a keyboard definitely transforms the experience, letting you type a lot faster than you could with a virtual keyboard -- and most tablets can even work with keyboard commands like 'Ctrl+C' and 'Ctrl+V' for copying and pasting.

They're also not for everyone, because adding a keyboard either means lugging around another piece of gear or permanently keeping your tablet in a case with a built-in keyboard. The keyboards also tend to be more compact than the average computer keyboard.

Our best advice: Get a tablet and keyboard combo for situations where you need to get typing done but also need to travel light, like a work trip, a day at a coffee shop, or an evening catching up on email in front of the TV. (If you're in the market for a full-time machine that can serve as your primary tool for getting professional or schoolwork done, we recommend skipping ahead to the Chromebooks below.)

Apple iPad Pro ($1,099.99) + Apple Smart Keyboard Folio ($189.99)

Apple's iPads are the best (and most expensive) tablets on the market. They deliver a smooth user experience, offer best-in-class apps, and hold their resale value better than any other tablet around. They also pair with Apple's own Smart Keyboard Folios, which are only slightly thicker than a hardcover book dust jacket and also function as kickstands.

For the most laptop-like experience, stick with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This is the iPad that spares no expense, both literally and figuratively: It has a gorgeous display, the latest-and-greatest processor, and a super high-res camera on board. When you add the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, you've got a perfect pair: a smart cover, whisper-quiet keys, and "it just works" pairing, so you never have to worry about connectivity.

Amazon Fire HD 10 ($149.99) + Logitech Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard ($29.84)

If iPads aren't your thing (or if their price tags are a little much for you), consider Amazon's own line of tablets, the Fire HD line. The Fire HD 10 is the flagship model, and it brings a lot to the table: a 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and Amazon's ubiquitous digital assistant Alexa (who can run circles around Apple's Siri, incidentally).

To turn a Fire HD 10 into a productivity powerhouse, we recommend Logitech's Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard. It's a dependable keyboard that's super comfortable to use, but the killer feature is its flexibility: It can connect to up to three devices at once, and you can use the keyboard's dial to switch between them. That's more useful than it sounds -- especially if you frequently pause to answer text messages on your smartphone.

Microsoft Surface Pro ($699.99) + Microsoft Surface Signature Cover ($112.99)

If you're looking for a tablet that can use both a desktop-grade operating system and function like a traditional tablet, Microsoft's Surface Pro should be on your radar: It runs Windows 10 and also supports tablet mode, so you get the best of both worlds. It also has a traditional USB port and a USB-C port, so it's ideal for anyone with a mix of both modern and legacy accessories.

Despite always being pictured with the matching Surface Signature Cover, you'll need to purchase that separately -- but it's definitely worth it. Microsoft has designed what might be the perfect tablet keyboard: It's paper-thin, responsive, available in multiple colors, and smooth to the touch. When it comes to the Surface Signature Cover, we definitely hope Apple (and every other manufacturer) is taking notes.

Our favorite Chromebooks

Chromebooks offer the perfect middle ground between tablets and keyboards. They're ultra-light, as easy to use as a web browser, and best of all, they keep your data super safe. If your Chromebook gets lost or stolen, you can remotely wipe your data so it will never get into the wrong hands. If you're looking for a portable machine that's more affordable than a typical laptop, a Chromebook is where you'll find the best value, without exception. Here are our favorites.

Google Pixelbook ($869)

We especially love Google's own Pixelbook. While it's not cheap, the price tag is still pretty incredible in context: It can easily compete with a $2,000 MacBook or Windows laptop while being half the price. It's thin, light, has plenty of RAM, and ridiculously durable. The killer feature, though, is the screen resolution. Most Chromebooks come with a 1920x1080 (aka 1080p) screen resolution, which is definitely serviceable, but the Pixelbook's 2400x1600 display is head-and-shoulders above the others, so you can easily have multiple windows open and read plenty of text without having to scroll.

Acer Chromebook Spin ($639.88)

If you're not ready to take the plunge on a Pixelbook, try out Acer's Chromebook Spin 13. Like the Pixelbook, it has an above-average screen resolution (in this case, 2256x1504), but it's also got some unique features, like the super-flexible hinge, which lets you position it in tent mode or lay it down flat for easily showing off your screen with others. We love the combination of its MacBook-look-alike styling, its super-fast CPU under the hood, and its full host of ports.

ASUS Chromebook C425 ($359.66)

If you're hunting for a budget Chromebook that can still keep up with active, everyday use, check out the ASUS Chromebook C425. It's built with a 1080p display, but that's about the only corner it cuts -- it includes a snappy Intel CPU, a 14-inch screen, and 8GB of RAM. And despite having such high-end internals, it still manages to be one of the lightest Chromebooks around at under three pounds.

Jaime Vazquez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.