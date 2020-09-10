What's the best slow cooker for large groups?

As the weather grows cooler, slow cookers provide an easy set-it-and-forget-it dinner option for busy people.

With the variety of models and features available, though, it's important to get a slow cooker that will meet your needs. When we found out that New Hope Village -- a nonprofit living facility in Carroll, Iowa, for individuals with disabilities -- was using slow cookers to make daily meals for 80 residents and staff, we were excited to see how some of our top picks fared in their busy kitchen.

Not only did New Hope's slow cookers have to make two meals a day, they also had to stay hot when the staff transported meals to each of the four residential houses on their campus. We sent over four travel cookers, four Instant Pots, two Hamilton Beach slow cookers, one stainless steel slow cooker, and one classic Crock-Pot for their kitchen -- 12 appliances in all.

They put the slow cookers to the test in a real-world environment, using them day after day to assess each one's functionality, durability, heat retention, portability, and overall quality. Here's what they found.

Best transportable slow cooker

Presto Nomad 8-quart Traveling Slow Cooker: $59.93 at Amazon (was $93.99)

This functional slow cooker is the top pick among New Hope Village staff and residents. The chefs loved that it's portable, lightweight, and keeps food warm while the exterior stays cool to the touch.

The Nomad's cooler-like design and lockable lid makes it easy to move and use without fear of spills, so it's great for those who plan to bring their slow cooker to a tailgate, potluck, or campsite. New Hope's chefs reported that the removable cooking pot is durable, heats up quickly, and stays hot. The rectangular design was easy to stack and store between uses.

The Presto Nomad also has built-in cord storage so you won't trip over the cord while carrying the cooker. The only issue with this slow cooker came when it was time to clean up: It was a bit difficult to clean the narrow areas around the lid when food got into the crevices.

Best multi-cooker

Instant Pot 10-quart Duo Nova 7-in-1: $149.99 at Amazon

New Hope Village has been using the pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, and food warmer functions on their four Instant Pots. They love that this appliance can save them time in the kitchen. Two 10-pound cuts of meat can cook in one Instant Pot in half the time it would take to cook in a roaster.

They said there was a slight learning curve when they first started using the Instant Pots; however, once they understood how the features worked, the pots became easy to use and made moist, tasty meals quickly. The Instant Pots also offered New Hope an opportunity to try new recipes unique to the Instant Pot, like yogurt and pressure-cooked rice.

Unfortunately, the Instant Pots did miss the mark when it came to portability, as they're too bulky to tote around on a cart. This is a great multi-cooker for home use, and it can make meals much more quickly than other slow cookers, so you have the option to pre-cook and bring food in a different container.

Best large slow cooker

Hamilton Beach Extra-Large 10-quart Slow Cooker: $82.99 at Amazon

When you're cooking for 80 people, a 10-quart slow cooker is a game-changer. We sent New Hope Village two of these slow cookers from Hamilton Beach, each of which holds 20 one-cup servings.

The New Hope chefs report that they like how these cookers heat up quickly and stay hot. However, they did notice that the outside gets pretty hot, too. While New Hope does use these slow cookers to transport meals, they have to use heat protection and wrap a rubber band around the slow cooker to keep the lid in place.

This shouldn't be an issue for those who plan on keeping their slow cooker on the countertop, but may be something to consider for those hoping to regularly transport a pot roast or chili to a potluck or backyard cookout. We recommend this slow cooker for larger families, for people who like to entertain, or for those who plan to do significant meal prep.

Best budget slow cooker

Courant Oval Slow Cooker Crock: $44.33 at Amazon

We sent one of these stainless steel slow cookers to New Hope Village. They said that this 8.5-quart slow cooker has a good capacity, which comes in handy when cooking for lots of people. Like the Hamilton Beach slow cooker, the Courant heats quickly and maintains its temperature. When compared to the classic Crock-Pot, detailed below, this Courant heats up goulash 30 minutes faster. New Hope staff reported that this cooker was sturdy and durable.

Best manual slow cooker

Crock-Pot 8-quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: $45.13 at Amazon (was $49.99)

New Hope said this model was your basic, average slow cooker. Of the slow cookers we sent to New Hope, this one reminded them the most of the slow cooker they were hoping to replace. When compared to the Hamilton Beach model, this eight-quart Crock-Pot doesn't heat as quickly, nor does it hold as much food.

It has manual settings, which means, once the cooking level is set, the slow cooker will stay at that level until someone changes it. The chefs at New Hope liked this, but they note that home cooks may prefer a slow cooker with digital settings that automatically switches from cooking to warming. But if you're looking for a standard, affordable eight-quart slow cooker with manual settings from a trusted brand, this is a solid option.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

