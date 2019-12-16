What you need to make your new year's resolution a success

Even the most important resolutions can be hard to keep.

Once you find yourself floundering, it's easy to get frustrated and give up, while, of course, vowing that next year will be different. But you don't have to get trapped in that cycle.

This year, stay true to the promise you made to yourself. Make it easier to follow through by setting yourself up for success.

In order to help you stay on track, we've found the best products for 10 of the most popular New Year's resolutions.

1. Lose weight

Fitbit Versa 2: Stay motivated

Data is the essential element in monitoring progress. With a Fitbit Versa 2, you'll be able to track your heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, and more to guarantee your weight loss success.

Withings Smart Scale: Keep track of your progress

More than simply a scale, this device monitors your weight, body fat, and water percentage as well as muscle and bone mass so you know precisely how well your goals are being met. Additionally, this WiFi smart scale is compatible with a wide variety of apps including Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit.

Ninja Nutri Blender: Eat well

Besides merely monitoring your progress, you must also take an active role in achieving your goals. This 64-ounce NutriBullet blender has ample power and capacity to make the kind of healthy snacks and meals you need to achieve success.

2. Exercise more

Schwinn Recumbent Bike: Bike indoors through winter

Exercise isn't typically fun or easy, but with a Schwinn Recumbent Bike, it can be both. With the RideSocial App you can see the world with a friend as you exercise. Plus, a recumbent bike is a great way to burn calories, reduce body fat, and strengthen your cardiovascular system while going easy on your joints.

Doiy Terrazzo Yoga Mat: For yoga or calisthenics

This stylish yoga mat conveniently rolls up so it's portable or easy to stow in a closet or under your bed when not in use. Whether you're going to sweat it out in a yoga class, at the gym, or in the comfort of your own home, this yoga mat can do the job.

Under Armour Women's Heatgear Leggings: Look good while you sweat

If you workout to look your best, why not look your best while working out? Under Armour's stylish, machine washable, lightweight moisture-wicking leggings may be all the inspiration you need to keep hitting the gym.

3. Spend less time on your phone

The 125 Best Brain Teasers of All Time: Occupy your mind

If you want to spend less time scrolling through feeds, try an activity that fully engages your brain and makes you strive to be a better, more creative thinker. The 125 Best Brain Teasers of All Time is an intriguing book that includes puzzles, clues, and answers.

Victrola Portable Suitcase Record Player: For your top albums

You don't have to sacrifice your favorite playlist when you spend less time on your phone. With a portable record player, you can relive your glorious childhood through your much-cherished record collection. Plus, vinyl is back in style!

4. Spend more time with friends and family

Mattel Games Apples to Apples Junior: Fun for all ages

The easiest way to spend more time with your family is to get a game that everyone loves. The award-winning Apples to Apple Junior Edition comes with 576 cards that can provide many hours of friendly family competition.

Czech Games Codenames: For older kids

If you're looking for something that requires a little more strategic thinking and is aimed at ages 14 and up, Codenames is the head-to-head party favorite that will get you spending more real-life face time with your friends and family.

5. Travel more

The Carry-On from Away: Make packing a breeze

Nothing makes travel easier than having the right luggage. This trending carry-on from Away meets the requirements of most major airlines and is spacious enough to pack all of your essentials. Additionally, this model features four 360-degree spinning wheels and an interior compression system.

Powerbeats Pro: Tune it all out

Whether you want to watch a movie, listen to music, or just block out that annoying ever-present background noise on a plane, having a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds can help make all your travels a delight.

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger: Stay charged

It doesn't matter how many devices you bring on a trip -- once the batteries die, you're out of luck. The affordable Anker ultra-compact portable charger has enough power to provide over three iPhone charges. Don't get caught with nothing to do on that long plane ride.

6. Read more

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: A library at your fingertips

If you want to read, there's no better option than a limitless virtual library. This six-inch, 8GB Kindle has a USB port, WiFi connectivity, and a long-lasting battery. The built-in adjustable light is easy on the eyes to allow a more comfortable reading experience at night.

Fire 7 Tablet: Do it all on the go

This is the time of year when you can get the type of deals that make purchasing a necessity. Such is the case with the Fire 7 Tablet. This unbelievably affordable option will catapult you into the world of e-reading while also allowing you to stream movies, browse the internet, and download useful apps. Go beyond your New Year's resolution to do even more.

Audible: Read anywhere, any time

One of the biggest barriers to reading more is finding the time to sit down in a quiet place to focus on a book. Life is hectic, and finding these opportunities can be a challenge. That's where an audiobook subscription can help: You can listen to books on the go, whether you're getting ready for work, in transit, cleaning your house, working out, or anything else.

7. Be nicer to people

KIND Bars: Do good in your neighborhood

There's a reason they are called KIND bars. If you want to do an effortless good deed, this snack is a solid solution. These tasty and calorically dense bars can be given away to help nourish those who need it. Keep them on hand in your bag or your car to give them to anyone who asks for your help.

Assorted Fruit All Occasion Greeting Cards: Send love from anywhere

Sometimes, all it takes to make your day is knowing that someone is thinking of you. With this 48-pack of lovely decorated note cards, you can drop a handwritten letter to a friend or a loved one just so they know how cherished they are.

8. Keep your house clean

Swedish Dishcloth: An all-purpose cleaning tool

Cleaning is better when you have the right tools. For instance, a Swedish dishcloth combines the benefits of a towel with a sponge to offer an absorbent, eco-friendly option that can be reused over 50 times.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: Work smarter

Admittedly, getting a Roomba means that you can keep your cleaner home resolution without actually doing anything. But hey, that works just as well -- better, even. This powerful model has a three-stage cleaning system that is capable of trapping up to 99% of allergens so you can enjoy a sneeze-free new year.

9. Try something new

US Art Supply 162-Piece Deluxe Art Set: Channel your inner artist

The best way to try something new is to let your muse be your guide. With this 162-piece art set, you will have everything you need to discover your inner Picasso right at your fingertips. From pencils to paint and brushes to drawing pads, it's all here just waiting for you to begin your new adventure.

Calphalon Classic Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set: Become a home chef

It's time to get off that couch and put all the knowledge that you've acquired from the Cooking Channel to good use. With this top-quality, 10-piece cookware set, you'll have the tools you need to create culinary masterpieces that will wow even those persnickety celebrity chefs.

10. Get more rest

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: Wake up well-rested

Believe it or not, your body gets its best sleep depending on the light. Instead of being jolted to consciousness by a blaring alarm, wake up gently to a slowly brightening light with a dawn simulator. This model can also be used in reverse at night to help you fall asleep to diminishing light.

Quinn Grommet Top Blackout Window Curtain Panel: Keep out unwanted light

Unfortunately, the time when you get to sleep doesn't always match up with where the sun is in the sky (or with the brightness of street lamps). A blackout curtain will block the incoming light so you can keep those pesky rays from streaming through your window. Blackout curtains let you get all eight of your hours, no matter when that might happen to be.

Casper Pillow: Rest your head

The wrong pillow can keep you tossing and turning all night long, but the right pillow is a dream come true. A Casper Pillow provides neck support, cervical spinal alignment, and comfort in any position you like to sleep, so it is definitely a product that can help you keep your New Year's resolution of getting more rest.

