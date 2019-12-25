What you need to make your Christmas gifts better

Obviously, you were good this year.

You can tell because you received everything that you wanted for Christmas - the latest tech, the smartest devices, and the best gadgets. But it's always possible to make the best even better -- thanks to constantly evolving technology.

With the right accessory, you can level up just about everything to perfectly suit your needs.

With that in mind, we've put together this handy list of items you need in order to make those holiday gifts even better.

Sonos Playbar: A soundbar for your smart TV

Smart TVs are amazing. They offer access to a vast assortment of content from a plethora of sources. Although the picture quality is typically remarkable, the sound is usually lacking. To remedy that, add a soundbar to provide crisp dialogue and more resonant bass, effortlessly making your smart TV better than you imagined possible.

Fire TV Stick: A streaming device for your TV

Instead of paying for all those cable channels you never watch on the TV you got for Christmas, you can enhance your viewing experience while lowering costs with a streaming device. With the right subscription, the Fire TV Stick lets you watch exactly what you desire, whenever. Plus, it gives you the ability to control most of the features on your TV using just your voice.

Ring Video Doorbell: A video doorbell for your Fire TV

You know that your new Fire TV gives you access to all the content you could ever want, but did you realize it can do even more? With a Ring Video Doorbell, you can use your Fire TV to call up the camera feed (with your voice), so you can see who's at the front door without even getting off the couch.

AirPods Pro: Headphones for your new iPhone

That new iPhone you received can do just about as much as your desktop computer can. Like a smart TV, however, the speakers on an iPhone are not really anything to brag about. You need AirPods Pro. These tiny earbuds feature a noise-cancellation mode, offer a customizable fit and, when used with the included wireless charging case, can last over 24 hours.

Anker PowerCore 10000: Backup battery power for your cellphone

The biggest drawback to using any sort of mobile device is its limited battery life. Although most smartphones, portable music players, and other devices do last an appreciable amount of time these days, having a slim, highly portable backup power device means you can go for days without needing to connect to a wall outlet to charge your device.

Belkin 5W Wireless Charger: A wireless charger for your smartphone

Apple has had numerous problems with both broken charging cables and charging ports that just stop working. If you've got a newer smartphone -- Apple or other -- that incorporates Qi technology, that means you no longer have to stress about that inevitable day when your phone will no longer charge. All you need do is rest your compatible smartphone on top of the disk and watch the battery level climb.

Casper Pillow: A pillow to go with your weighted blanket

That weighted blanket you received for Christmas provides a warm, gentle pressure that can increase your feelings of relaxation, offering a better night's rest. However, there's a chance that you may sleep so deeply that you wake up feeling stiff and sore. A Casper Pillow will provide neck support and help align your spine while you sleep so you wake up feeling happy and refreshed, making it the perfect accompaniment to your weighted blanket.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: A dawn simulator for your blackout curtains

Something as simple as light can keep you from getting a restful night's sleep, which is exactly why you wanted those blackout curtains so badly. The only problem is now you can sleep straight through the day and never even realize it. Don't fret. Philips' Wake-Up Light gradually increases the light in your room to gently wake you from slumber.

Mealthy CrispLid for Pressure Cooker: An air fryer attachment for your Instant Pot

The Instant Pot is the dream appliance that perfectly cooks poultry, meat, stew, beans, soup, rice, and more using one-touch technology. Even though it may seem that there is no way to enhance this extraordinary product, Mealthy's CrispLid fits 6- and 8-quart pressure cookers so you can turn your already impressive Instant Pot into an air fryer, too.

Lodge Red Hot Holder: Silicone handle holder for your cast iron pan

You finally received the cast iron frying pan of your dreams. It's non-stick, chemical-free, and it will last a long, long time. There's just one downside: the handle can get very hot. Luckily, the fix is easy. Lodge's Red Hot Holder is a silicone handle cover that lets you get the most out of your cast iron pan without fear of burning your hand.

Schwinn Recumbent Bike: A recumbent bike to accompany your Fitbit

Now that you've got that fitness tracker on your wrist, its time to make use of it. Get a durable piece of exercise equipment to start moving your health stats in the right direction. You can use your recumbent bike and Fitbit together to closely watch your progress so you have realtime feedback on how effectively you are working out.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): A stylus for your iPad

There's no denying it, an iPad is one amazing piece of tech. You can use it for virtually anything. Yet, there's one way to make it even better - especially if you're an artist or designer. An Apple Pencil allows you to paint, draw, ink, use pastels, and more on your iPad, all with nearly limitless control.

Games for your Nintendo Switch Light

If you became the proud owner of the hottest new handheld game system on the market, this Christmas, the Nintendo Switch Lite, you want to get the most enjoyment from your device, you need some games. Three of this year's top releases are Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, Overwatch Legendary Edition, and the ever-popular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

