What to wear when working in extreme cold weather

Best extreme cold weather work gear

Working outside in the winter can be brutal, especially in freezing weather. If you work in frigid temperatures, you need to bundle up from head to toe. Wearing the right clothing and layers can make all the difference between staying warm and possibly catching frostbite.

There’s lots of extreme cold weather work gear available that will help you keep warm and dry, but you also need to make sure that you’re still mobile enough to work effectively. The best extreme cold weather gear includes insulated and waterproof jackets, base layers, hats, gloves and steel-toe boots.

Heated jackets for working in extreme cold

Heated jackets offer a way to stay warm in the cold by using integrated heating panels. They run on either 7.4 or 12-volt rechargeable batteries, with 12-volt heated jackets warming up faster and usually lasting longer as well.

A heated jacket is designed to keep your core warm and typically has at least three heated zones: the right chest, left chest and back. A high-quality heated jacket will have three heat level settings and be lined with insulation made of down feathers or synthetic fleece.

Heated jackets are great if you want increased mobility while working as they allow you to get rid of extra layers that would otherwise make you bulkier. Still, it’s essential to buy a heated jacket with a water-resistant and wind-resistant outer shell to protect you against the elements.

The best heated jackets can cost more than $200, but there are also excellent low-cost heated jackets available for less.

Base layers for working in extreme cold

When working in extremely cold weather, it’s essential to wear layers to stay warm. But before you throw on your thick wool sweaters and snow pants, layering your skin with thermal clothing will help keep you warm longer.

As part of your base layer, it’s important to wear a top that’s effective at wicking sweat away since your body can cool down due to the moisture when it starts sweating.

For your upper body, a compression long-sleeved top is ideal as a base layer. It’s tight enough to keep you warm while you work, and it’s made with stretchy material so your mobility isn’t limited as you move. You should also wear base layer leggings or long john thermal underwear to keep your legs warm and dry.

If your priority is mobility, leggings fit tight like compression tops and almost feel like a second skin. Thermal long underwear is ideal for icy weather conditions since they’re usually thicker and sometimes lined with fleece.

You can find base layer clothing in the $20-$80 range depending on what you’re looking for, but there are excellent base layer sets available for around $40.

Headgear for working in extreme cold

The head is probably the most crucial part of your body that you should try to keep warm in the winter, as most of the body’s heat escapes through it. Keeping your ears warm is equally as important.

A good toque is lightweight, inexpensive and will do the trick in the winter, but you might want to opt for something more heavy-duty for working outdoors in extreme cold weather conditions.

A trapper hat is designed to be wind-resistant and is excellent for keeping your head warm. They have flaps on the sides for keeping your ears warm, and some even have a removable mask for extra protection. You can find super warm trapper hats for less than $50.

If your line of work requires that you wear a hard hat, a balaclava face mask will protect you from the extreme cold and help prevent frostbite. Also commonly referred to as ski masks, balaclavas are breathable and provide full head, face and neck protection.

Gloves for working in extreme cold

Protecting your extremities is just as important as keeping your core warm when working in extremely cold weather. There are many gloves designed to keep your hands warm and dry in extreme cold without limiting your ability to work effectively.

The best extreme cold work gloves are durable, insulated and waterproof. They’re usually made with water-resistant materials such as polyester and leather, and like your base layers, should be effective at wicking away sweat.

If you’re looking for high-end extreme cold work gloves, some retail for around $35 that offer heavy insulation and have superior protection on the outer shell, including impact protection on the knuckles. If the type of work you’ll be doing outdoors is relatively light and you don’t mind spending a little more, you can purchase heated gloves.

Like a heated jacket, heated gloves run on rechargeable batteries and generally have three heat level settings. They’re usually not as durable as gloves designed specifically for working in extremely cold weather, but the best heated gloves are insulated, waterproof and wind-resistant.

Steel-toe boots for working in extreme cold

Preventing your feet from getting cold and wet can be challenging in extreme cold weather conditions. You’ll need to protect your feet with cold weather steel-toe boots.

You can find high-quality cold weather steel-toe boots in the price range of $125-$175, but there are safety boots that cost as much as $300. It’s a good idea to invest in a good pair of safety boots since you’re going to want to make sure your feet stay warm for as long as possible.

The best extreme cold weather steel-toe boots are packed with Thinsulate insulation to keep your feet warm and have an upper portion made with water-resistant material, such as leather. Some steel-toe boots have GORE-TEX liners for breathability that also prevent water from entering.

Working in extreme cold weather conditions puts you at greater risk of slipping on snow or ice, so it’s essential to get a pair of steel-toe boots with a slip-resistant rubber sole. When buying cold weather steel-toe boots, make sure that they’re waterproof, insulated and fit comfortably.

Kevin Luna is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.