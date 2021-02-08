What to wear skiing: a beginner’s guide

Best ski gear for beginners

When it comes to skiing, it’s important to come prepared for more than just the snow. Conditions out on mountain slopes change quickly, so you need to dress accordingly. While a solid set of ski poles is a great start, strategic layering and proper accessories are a must.

As long as you dress with warmth, comfort and mobility in mind, you’ll experience this winter activity without having to worry about unexpected snowstorms, icy sleet or anything else nature may bring.

How to dress for skiing

Consider the environment before you go skiing, as this will determine how you dress.

While waterproofing and insulation are vital in your outer layers, extremely cold, wet conditions call for more layers and water-wicking fabric. On the other hand, if your trip takes you to milder, drier climates, well-ventilated clothes will ensure comfort and prevent overheating.

Ski jacket vs. shell jacket

Worn over a wool or polyester top, a quality ski jacket is the first barrier against the cold. Not only should it be waterproof and windproof, it should also be well insulated. Synthetic insulation is ideal for wet conditions as it dries quickly, while natural down offers a higher warmth-to-weight ratio against the chill.

Skiers who run hot or are out on warmer days should consider a shell jacket instead. These tend to be both durable and lighter weight with more space for layering underneath. Plus, zippered vents under the arms and over the core offer greater ventilation, which prevents perspiration from building up on your skin.

Whichever type of jacket you choose, ask yourself if you’ll need extra features like zippered pockets or an adjustable hood that fits securely over your helmet. A powder skirt is also great for keeping out the snow.

We recommend The North Face Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket, which is built with a detachable outer shell jacket and an insulated inner layer. Not only is it versatile in nearly any weather, it also wins style points. It does run a little small, so double-check the sizing chart before you buy.

Ski pants vs. ski bibs

Along with being waterproof or treated with durable water repellent, most ski pants are designed with vents along the inner thighs or sides for improved breathability and mobility. Reinforced gaiters, an adjustable fit, and heat-retaining material all add to their durability and comfort. These insulated ski pants offer great protection against the elements.

Although bulkier and harder to remove in a hurry, bibs are comfortable and ideal. Plus, they provide extra storage space if you intend to layer up.

As an alternative, rain pants can work in a pinch as they’ll keep you dry, but they aren’t known for heat-retention. Be sure to layer them over thermal pants for warmth.

Long underwear

A comfortable, wool thermal pant or long underwear worn as a base layer is a perfect way of keeping your legs warm. Both wool and synthetic materials are great at regulating body heat and wicking away moisture, but avoid cotton as it is slow to dry once wet and can cause a chill.

Ski gloves or mittens

The last thing you need is stiff fingers and cold hands when out in the snow. Water-resistant gloves or mittens work well to ensure you can keep your hands dexterous and your grip secure. Unlike regular gloves, ski gloves come with built-in features such as long cuffs to keep out the snow.

While mittens and thicker gloves offer more warmth, they also tend to have reduced mobility. To counter this, pair your gloves with an inner liner. That way, you can remove the outer glove for precision tasks while staying warm. And look for models with wrist leashes, so you don’t lose your gloves while on a chairlift or inside a crowded lodge.

Ski helmet

As with any outdoor sport, it’s critically important to protect your head. An adjustable, fitted helmet does just that. Looking for something stylish that will keep your goggles in place? Check out this option by Smith.

Protective ski goggles

Not only do ski goggles protect your eyes from the wind, snow, and glare of the sun, they can be quite fashionable, too. Some come with two types of lenses — one for bright, sunny days and the other for overcast days. Many goggles provide UV protection and anti-fogging technology to keep your vision crystal clear.

When choosing your size, make sure they fit your face without gaps to prevent any moisture buildup. And if you wear prescription eyeglasses, be sure to look for goggles that will fit over them.

Whether you opt for goggles or sunglasses, be sure to wear eye protection. UV light is intensified when reflected off the snow, and can cause painful photokeratitis, commonly known as snow blindness.

Neck gaiter or balaclava

Both neck gaiters and balaclavas are built to provide greater coverage over your face and neck in extreme cold and wind. You can also wear a face mask to close any existing gaps between your other layers.

(We recommend GearTOP’s balaclava for its full coverage, exceptional heat retention capacity, and great fit).

Ski socks

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, thicker socks are not always better. In fact, they can restrict blood circulation and ultimately make your feet colder. Instead, you need a long pair that go above your boots, have padded shins, and don’t bunch up in your boots.

Made of merino wool and nylon, this option by Smartwool offers great moisture and odor control. It’s durable, breathable, and versatile enough to be used in diverse conditions.

Ski boots

Uniquely designed to fit ski bindings, ski boots are essential for keeping you safe and in control on your skis. A beginner-skier boot will be slightly “softer” and flexible, while boots for intermediate and advanced skiers will be stiffer and more reactive. Consider the overall support, performance, and feel of the boot. Determine the best shell size and model for your foot. And, if needed, get a supportive insole for a stronger foundation.

Hand and foot warmers

Chemically activated when removed from their pouch, heat packs offer hours of warmth in your gloves or socks. Some gloves even come with heat-pack pockets, which double as extra ventilation on mild days.

Backpacks

Backpacks are ideal for skiers who tend to carry a lot with them — snacks, camera, extra layers, sunscreen, etc. Add a Recco backpack rescue reflector to your pack to make you locatable in case of emergency.

First-time skiing tips

Now that you know what you need to wear skiing, it’s time to hit the slopes. But before you go, here are some final tips for all you new skiers:

Avoid bulky layers because they can trap moisture against your skin. On mild days, leave behind extra insulating layers or toss them into your backpack. But check the weather report—in the mountains, beautiful sunny days can turn nasty and cold in no time.

Wear sunscreen on any exposed skin — including your ears and nose — to prevent sunburns. And don’t skip it on seemingly sunless, overcast days: UV rays can penetrate clouds and reflect off the snow.

Go for waterproof, windproof outer layers and insulated, ventilated base and mid-layers.

Always confirm the conditions of where you’re going to make sure you’re as prepared as possible for your ski trip.

