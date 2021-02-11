What to wear cross-country skiing

How to get dressed for cross-country skiing

Dressing for cross-country skiing can be a conundrum. Often, the weather is chilly enough to warrant extra layers, but once you get moving, you want to avoid overheating and sweating, which will only make you colder. Plus, no skier wants to be bulked up with puffy jackets and clunky gloves when aerodynamic gear can have you flying around the trail.

Whether you’re a first-timer to the sport or a lifelong cross-country skier, this is the gear you need to stay comfortable and look great all winter long and under any weather conditions.

Best baselayers for cross-country skiing

The first — and arguably most important — clothing choice to make starts close to home. Choosing the right baselayers can make the difference between being comfortable, drenched in sweat or shivering cold all day long.

Bottoms

The best bottom baselayers for cross-country skiing are tight but not constrictive. Choose moisture-wicking fabrics that will keep your muscles warm without overheating. On colder days, merino wool is a great option. Meriwool makes our favorite men’s merino long underwear. For women, we love their warm thermal leggings.

Tops

If you ensure your core stays insulated, you’re likely to stay comfortable outdoors in the winter. Shedding and adding layers can help manage your temperature as it fluctuates, but always start with a close-to-the-skin thermal top.

Our favorite long underwear shirt for women to stay warm but not stuffy is this lightweight 100% silk base layer from Terramar. Patagonia’s Capilene Midweight Crew is a great men’s option for any weather forecast.

Best cross-country ski pants

If you have a warm enough day and high-quality merino long underwear, you may not even need pants for cross-country skiing. But, on those extra-windy or snowy days, it’s good to have a pair of lightweight soft-shell snow pants for insulation and weatherproofing.

When selecting the best pants for cross-country skiing, opt for stretch, not bulk or insulation. The last thing you want is constrictive pants to hold back your speed on a well-groomed trail.

Swix makes excellent water-resistant, breathable, and fast-drying pants specifically for cross-country skiing. The Lillehammer Tights are our favorite for men, and we love the stretchy and stylish Universal X pants for women.

Best lightweight jackets for cross-country skiing

Your torso is the place to add layers for easy removal as you get moving or if the weather changes. On extra cold days, add a lightweight fleece over your base layer.

The The North Face Mens Apex Bionic 2 Jacket is a great option for men, as it’s a full-zip for easy removal and lightweight enough to keep you comfortable but not sweating. For women, we like the Myrene Full Zip from Swix, which has a hood for added coverage.

On top of the fleece (or instead of it) add a light, breathable jacket that will protect you from the wind without flapping in it. The Houdini Air Jacket from Patagonia is our choice for men. It’s ultra-lightweight and snug enough not to slow you down but with space to layer up underneath. Patagonia also makes our favorite choice for women, the Stormstride Jacket, which is stretchy, waterproof and made for vigorous activities like cross-country skiing.

Accessories for cross-country skiing

Don’t forget about your head and hands — these extremities are the most likely to feel the cold, especially when you first start skiing. Keep things light and agile in the accessories department. A simple fleece headband or a thin cap are the best options to protect your head and ears.

For cross-country skiing, gloves are a better choice than mittens. While mittens keep your hands toasty on downhill skis, you need the dexterity and grip of gloves to hang onto your poles on flat terrain. Choose your gloves according to the weather. On warm, sunny days, you can get by with a thin light pair of running gloves. The Etip gloves from North Face are a great lightweight and grippy option for women and men.

For blustery days, opt for a heavy-duty pair of insulated winter gloves. We like these waterproof options from Carhartt for men and Terra Hiker for women.

The last piece of clothing you may need for cross-country skiing is a face buff. This multipurpose accessory can keep your nose and mouth covered or double as a headband, depending on your needs. We love the original neck gaiter from Buff, which comes in a range of colors to match your other ski gear.

Lizzy Briskin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.